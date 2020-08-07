“Never forget, Americans, that yours is a spiritual country. Yes, I know you’re a practical people. Like others, I’ve marveled at your factories, your skyscrapers, and your arsenals. But underlying everything else is the fact America began as a God-loving, God-fearing, God-worshiping people.” –General Romulo, of the Philippines
Once, a history teacher said, “The reason we study history is to find out why things were the way they were and how we got here.” He said, “You can do anything you want to people who don’t know their history; that is the way a totalitarian system worked.”
Many people today do not know our true American history. Our forefathers came to this continent to establish a place of freedom for themselves, their families, and future generations. The first Americans had experienced tyranny that prevented them from expressing their opinions; they could not speak against the king of England or against the established church. Our forefathers set in place the Constitution’s First Amendment, guaranteeing the freedom of speech and expression.
Recently, when I heard that Bibles are being burned along with American flags and authorities are doing nothing to stop it, I questioned, is there any hope for America? Hitler burned Bibles in Germany in preparation for the Holocaust. We look back at the time when six million Jews were horribly murdered, and we say, “Why didn’t somebody do something? Why didn’t somebody stop it?”
If the occasion arises in my lifetime, I pray to be as courageous as one small 91-year-old grandmother in Germany in 1933. Nazi soldiers stood shoulder to shoulder in front of Jewish shops across Germany in a boycott which was the first measure Adolf Hitler mounted against the Jews. The Star of David had been painted on the doors along with signs that read, “Don’t buy from Jews” and “The Jews are our disgrace.” Most Germans were hurrying past the shops, pretending they hadn’t intended to shop that day anyway. Perhaps they did not suspect that this was the beginning of the Holocaust. However, one elderly grandmother knew that she must face evil head-on. Oma Bonhoeffer fearlessly pushed her way through the surprised Nazi guards, walked into the cordoned-off shop, and selected her basket of strawberries. she took out her coin purse, paid for them, chatted for a moment with the shopkeeper, and then pushed past the guards once more.
That brave grandmother was the mother of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German pastor, who stood in opposition to the national church that supported Hitler. He was later imprisoned in an extermination camp for his stand against Hitler. The Bonhoeffers saw the truth, spoke it, and acted upon it with fearlessness.
In the natural, most of us are not as brave as those who stood in opposition against Hitler, but if we are grieved about the condition of our country today, we can do something even more powerful. The Bible tells us in 2 Chronicles 7:14 that if we will forsake our sins, humble ourselves before God, and cry out to Him, He will heal our land. Let’s ask forgiveness for the sins of America, forsake our personal sins, humble ourselves before the Creator God, and cry out in prayer for His healing of our land.
A Chinese Christian, Watchman Nee said: “How many things the Lord desires to do, yet He does not perform them because His people do not pray. He will wait until men agree with Him, and then He will work. This is a great principle in God’s working, and it constitutes one of the most important principles to be found in the Bible.”
Let’s do something. Let’s pray.
Virginia Dawkins is the author of a newly published book. “Please, God, Help!” is available at Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.