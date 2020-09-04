When we look at the trouble and chaos swirling all around us today, it’s so easy to forget that there is still hope. We need encouraging stories to remind us that we are not doomed to lose or fail. I’ve collected some hopeful stories:
There is the story of Bodie Thoene, a little girl who had dyslexia. In her day, few understood the learning disability which often causes one to reverse letters or numbers when reading; it can affect reading, writing, spelling, and pronouncing words. Bodie had such difficulty learning to read, and it was very embarrassing to her. In Sunday School one day, her teacher demanded that she stand and read the words of a song in class. When she could not, her teacher ridiculed her in front of the other children. Bodie ran out of the class in tears and took shelter in a deserted church basement.
“Hello up there,” she shouted to God, “I am Bodie, I need help! I can’t read the songs. I don’t want to go back to Sunday school until I can read. I want to read like the other kids.” Despite dyslexia, Bodie grew up and became a best-selling author. Due to faith, prayer, and hard work, she and her husband Brock have published over 45 works of historical fiction, sold more than 10 million copies of their books, and won 8 Gold Medallion awards.
The family of Elizabeth Smart called out to God when their daughter was abducted. Their child was barely 14 years old when she was forced out of her bed in the middle of the night. A knife was held to her throat, and she heard these commanding words: “Do what I say or I will kill you and your family.” For the next nine months, she would be a slave, suffering pain, starvation, and horrible sexual abuse. When she was rescued, she said, “I think there are far more miracles than we may ever realize. Like flickers of light among the darkness, they remind us that God is there and that He cares.”
Today, Elizabeth Smart Gilmour is a nationally recognized advocate for children’s rights. She helped promote the national Amber Alert, and she is involved in rescuing women and children from sex trafficking.
Filmmaker, songwriter, and philanthropist Tyler Perry says, “Ever since I was a little boy, I’ve known there was something greater than myself: Someone bigger, higher, stronger, who cares about our lives. As I read the story of the shy little boy, growing up in New Orleans, enduring abuse from an alcoholic father, I saw that he is not your average celebrity. His memoir is all about his relationship with the Creator, the Savior. When he was homeless, living in his car, wishing to die, Tyler’s mother and aunt prayed for him. God heard those prayers and turned failure into success.
Because someone prayed, God worked miracles in the lives of each of these people. Our country needs a miracle now. American History, in spite of its sins and failures, is filled with faith and prayers. Benjamin Franklin spoke these words at the Constitutional Convention in 1787:
“In the beginning of the contest with Britain, when we were sensible of danger, we had daily prayers in this room for Divine protection. Our prayers, Sir, were heard, and they were graciously answered…. Have we forgotten this Powerful Friend?”
As Novembers elections approach, we turn to God as we confront ongoing violence, arson, murder in our streets, and abortion.
Hello, up there, Lord. We need your help!
Virginia Dawkins is the author of a newly published book. “Please, God, Help!” is available at Amazon.
