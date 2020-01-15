“Do not dwell on the past. See, God is doing a new thing! As you begin a fresh year, rejoice that the Lord is continually working newness into your life. this is the time to make a fresh start! Our God has unlimited creativity.” Sarah Young, Jesus Always
Author Andy Andrews spent over a year homeless on the coast of Alabama, sleeping under the Gulf State Park Pier or in an occasional garage. During this time of soul-searching, he came up with seven decisions that changed his life. He writes about these life-changing resolutions in his fictional books. He has written 20 books and sold more than 3.5 million copies around the world.
I recently reread Andrews’ 2002 best-seller, “The Traveler’s Gift.” My book has dog-eared, yellowed pages now, but it’s still a great read. It tells the story of a once successful executive, David Ponder, who after losing everything, no longer wants to live.
In an unconscious state, resulting from an automobile accident, he has a strange dream, in which he travels back in time and receives advice from several famous people. Among them, Harry Truman, King Solomon, Christopher Columbus, Anne Frank, Abraham Lincoln, and the Angel Gabriel.
He first encounters Harry Truman, who says, “The buck stops here. You have chosen the pathway to your present destination. You are where you are because of your thinking. Take responsibility for your own decisions.
King Solomon advises Ponder to always seek wisdom, reminding him, “Wisdom waits to be gathered, she is a gift for the diligent who actively search for her.”
Christopher Columbus says, “You must have a decided heart. Truth is never dependent upon consensus of opinion.” He explains that a man must decide in his heart what is right to do and that he must not have more confidence in other people’s opinions. He adds, “A committed heart does not wait for conditions to be exactly right.” Indecision, he says, limits God and His ability to perform miracles in your life.
Ponder learns from Anne Frank that being happy is a daily choice. She says, “First we make choices, then our choices make us. My life – my personality, my habits, even my speech – is a combination of the books I choose to read, the people I choose to listen to, and the thoughts I choose to tolerate in my mind.” And, she adds, “Papa says, “Fear is a poor chisel with which to carve out tomorrow.”
When Abraham Lincoln appears in the dream, his advice is, “You must be willing to forgive. When I give forgiveness, I free my own spirit to release the anger and hatred harbored in my heart. By granting forgiveness, I free my spirit to pursue my future happily and unencumbered by the anchors of my past.” He mentions that it is also important to forgive yourself.
When the angel Gabriel visits Ponder, faith is the topic. “Faith is to believe what one has not yet seen,” says the angel. “The reward of faith is to see what one has believed.”
Gabriel poses the question, “Why does one person take his own life while another moves to greatness?” Gabriel explains that a depressed person has lost faith, and is spending too much time looking at his problems and not enough time thinking about what God is able to do for him. “Between you and anything significant there will be Giants in your pathway,” says Gabriel. “But you are not alone. God will provide everything you need to conquer your giants. There is never a reason to lose faith. Therefore, face your giants and move into the future.”
Virginia Dawkins is the author of Stepping Stones: Steps from Shackles to Freedom, available at Amazon.
