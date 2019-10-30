“Some people called it the tree of heaven. No matter where its seed fell, it made a tree which struggled to reach the sky. It grew in boarded-up lots and out of neglected rubbish heaps and it was the only tree that grew out of cement. It grew lushly, but only in the tenement districts.”
–Betty Smith, A Tree Grows in Brooklyn
Amid poverty and struggle, Francie Nolan, the loveable character of “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” dreams of a future where life is better. She reads voraciously, having as her goal to read every book in the library. In her prayers, she says, “Dear God, let me be something every minute of every hour of my life.” Francie is just as determined to thrive and rise above all obstacles as the tree growing out of cement, just outside her window.
There is a line in John Steinbeck’s novel, “East of Eden,” that says, “You see, there’s a responsibility in being a person. It’s more than taking up space where air would be.”
The story of George Washington Carver illustrates a life of struggle on the pathway toward achieving the God-given purpose of one’s life. Carver, a child of slaves, was snatched from his mother’s arms when he was a tiny baby. He never knew his birth parents and his name was never written on a birth certificate. As a young boy, he traveled on foot for numerous miles in search of a school that would take a black student. In his travels, he came to the home of Mariah Watkins. She took him into her home and taught him about the God of the Bible. She told George that God is everywhere and that He has a plan for each of His children. She also said, “You must learn all you can, and then go out into the world and give your learning back to our people.” Mariah believed that “No individual has any right to come into the world and go out of it without leaving behind him distinct and legitimate reasons for having passed through it.”
After failing to be accepted into several colleges, Carver was the first black man to be enrolled at the University of Iowa. Eventually, he became an artist, a musician, an agricultural scientist, and served as President of the historically black Tuskegee University.
When the boll weevil attacked the cotton crops and devastated the southern economy, Carver studied the problem and told the farmers to burn the cotton fields and plant peanuts. After abundant crops of peanuts, he discovered over three hundred uses for the peanut. He developed a crop rotation and revolutionized agriculture. Leaders from all over the world came to listen to his advice. When asked about the source of his wisdom, Carver replied, “God speaks to all of us each and every hour, if only we will listen.”
Sometimes our “responsibility in being a person” seems small and insignificant, yet, each of us has “distinct and legitimate reasons” for having passed through this world.
My friend Mamie was often neglected as a child and bullied by members of her own family. When she was only 3 years old, she was given whiskey to drink. Her grandfather abused her and continually shouted demeaning words. Her uncle raped her and then treated her like rubbish. However, there was a life-force inside Mamie that enabled her to rise above her childhood abuse. Mamie says, “I knew that God loved me and that He thought more of me than my own family did. I knew that I was a valuable person and that He had good plans for me. Mamie has told her story numerous times to women in the local jail. They identify with her struggles, and listen when she tells them that God has a better plan for their lives.
