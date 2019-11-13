“Adversity is not without comforts and hopes.” –Francis Bacon
When Michael J. Fox announced that he had Parkinson’s Disease, many people called to encourage him. Among those who contacted him were Billy Graham, Janet Reno and Mohammad Ali, each of whom had also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
Parkinson’s Disease is a disabling brain disorder, often called a “movement disorder.” It occurs when brain cells or neurons decline and cause a deficiency in the chemical brain messenger dopamine. Dopamine helps the nervous system control muscle activity. The low supply of dopamine causes the major symptoms of Parkinson’s. There is no cure for Parkinson’s but there is help for managing its symptoms. There have been dozens of research studies showing that exercise has a positive impact on the management of Parkinson’s symptoms.
Adam Hodges, general manager for Anderson’s Health and Fitness Center, has recently established a program involving an effective form of physical exercise for people who are living with Parkinson’s. Anderson’s Fitness Center is now an affiliate of Rock Steady Boxing, which was founded by Marion County (Indiana) Prosecutor Scott C. Newman, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 40.
Hodges and staff members at Anderson’s Fitness Center are trained and certified to manage this program which is dramatically improving the ability of people to live more independent lives. A well-rounded exercise program is provided, the heart of it being non-contact boxing.
As I watched the participates enthusiastically pounding their punching bags, I asked Adam, “Why boxing?” He replied, “Boxing exercises both sides of the brain, and that’s what they need in order to stimulate and supply the needed chemicals in the brain.”
Mallory Hardy, membership services director, has a special love for the participants of this program.
She says, “The gym is their neighborhood, where they meet their friends on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. We want to make a difference in their lives.”
She prayed that God would bring 30 people to join the Parkinson’s program; they now have 33. They often begin and end their sessions with prayer, and participants sometimes pray for each other.
I have observed as this special group of people work out. They do warm-up exercises, boxing routines, exercise on the weight machines, and walk the track. There are also group games and lots of laughter.
I asked Kathy, who has participated in the program for several weeks now, how it has helped her. She says, “I feel stronger now and my energy level is higher.” Bud, another participant in the program, says, “This is the best thing that has happened to me since my diagnosis. We all have so much in common and we have empathy for each other. We cheer one another on.” Bud’s wife, Pat, said, “This program has given us such hope for delaying the symptoms of Parkinson’s. It’s a blessing to see the way they encourage one another.”
“For those with a chronic, disabling neurological disorder such as Parkinson’s, it is often hard to see a bright side to the adversity,” writes David Cram, M.D. “Anger, self-pity and fear may so cloud our perceptions, we choose despair over hope. We may be so frightened we give up. We may feel like helpless victims, relying on others to perform even the most mundane tasks. But there is hope. I know because I have Parkinson’s”
Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be devastating for patients and their care-givers. One patient has said, “Sitting around the house in my pajamas did nothing for my self-esteem. One day I realized I have the ability to do so much more.” She advises, “Give yourself time to sort through all your emotions after being diagnosed, then get on with your life.” Adam Hodges and his trainers at Anderson’s Gym can help you get on with your life.
Call Anderson Health and Fitness Center at 601-553-6622.
Virginia Dawkins is the author of Stepping Stones: Steps from Shackles to Freedom, available at Amazon.
