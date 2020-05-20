In an article by Eva Holland, published in The Wall Street Journal, the emotion of fear is explored.
Holland writes, “In the language of our current moment, it’s about understanding when to fight your fear and when to give in to its power. It means being neither the shopper who absconds with the store’s entire supply of hand sanitizer nor the partier doing body-shots of tequila on the beach. It means having the bravery to fetch groceries for our neighbors who can’t-but the wisdom to know that staying home otherwise is not cowardice or retreat.”
Sometimes our fears function to help us survive. Holland tells the story of a woman with a rare genetic condition, a disease that causes calcification in the brain. The disease desensitizes the area in the brain which is critical to triggering our fear response. In efforts to alter the disease, neuroscientists have exposed the woman to snakes, tarantulas, scary movies, and haunted houses — all with no result. However, without the ability to fear, the woman has, through her lifetime, suffered the consequences of being beaten, assaulted, strangled, and taken advantage of.
Most of us are familiar with that unpleasant emotion of fear caused by the threat of danger or pain. However, there are times when fear can protect us. Fear compelled me to submit to surgeries when I had melanoma of the eye, several years ago. That fear protected me from losing my eye and having the melanoma spread through my body. However, during the process of surgeries, while waiting for all the tests to come in, I remember allowing the fear of cancer to overtake me. It was a paralyzing fear which took me to a place where I could not even pray for myself.
In our current moment, the fear of an invisible enemy among us has caused much more than sickness and pain. According to news reports, many people who have not been physically touched with the dreaded virus have become frustrated and fearful while in isolation, and some have comforted themselves with alcohol, drugs, or overeating. Prolonged fear can cause deep depression, and some may be tempted with suicide because of an uncertain economic future.
I have read that months after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, psychiatrists reported that people who lived thousands of miles away from those tragic events were still coming to them, unable to sleep and paralyzed with fear. After this national tragedy, Billy Graham wrote, “We live in a world shaken by fear, apprehension, and anxiety. There is an answer to our individual fears as well as our collective fears. It is found in a personal faith in the living, glorified Lord. The answer to national and international tensions and fears is for the world to know Him who is alive forevermore. We do not worship a dead Christ; we worship a risen Christ who is alive forevermore. Why, then, should we fear?”
When fear paralyzed my faith during my battle with cancer, the faith of others took over in the form of prayers. When I could not pray, I was like the biblical paralytic whose friends took up his matt and carried him to Jesus.
Perhaps, with time, our fears regarding the Coronavirus will subside. However, this world we live in will remain disorderly and dangerous, and new reasons to fear will arise. Actually, fear is a good thing if it causes us to fear God and look to Him for help.
“Therefore, I live for today—certain of finding at sunrise, guidance, and strength for the way, power for each moment of pain, comfort for every sorrow, sunshine and joy after rain!” –Author Unknown
Virginia Dawkins is the author of a recently published book, “Please, God, Help!,” available at Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.