Irish author Frank McCourt had a dream.
“The dream I had over and over again was where I sailed into New York Harbor awed by the skyscrapers before me,” writes McCourt. “I’d tell my brothers and they’d envy me for having spent a night in America till they began to claim they’d had that dream, too. They told me I had no right to dream for myself, that anyone could dream about America in the far reaches of the night and there was nothing I could do about it,”
Later, from his home in Brooklyn, he would say, “I’d like to empty out the lanes of Limerick and bring all the poor people to America and put them in houses with heat and give them warm clothes and shoes and let them stuff themselves with porridge and sausages. Someday, I’ll make millions and I’ll bring the poor people to America.”
I wonder, are we still America the beautiful, the land of the free, where so many dreams came true?
In 2012, Dr. Benjamin Carson wrote a book: “America the Beautiful.” He stated, “The United States of America is still the pinnacle nation in the world today. It is not, however, the first pinnacle nation to face decline. Ancient Egypt, Greece, Rome, Great Britain, France and Spain all enjoyed their time at the top of the world. Then, as they began to decline, they all experienced some peculiar similarities: an inordinate emphasis on sports and entertainment, a fixation with the lifestyles of the rich and famous, political corruption and the loss of a moral compass.
Carson grew up in inner-city Detroit and Boston during a dark period in America’s history. His life was threatened by young white boys, simply because he was Black, and when he received a high academic award, a white teacher chastised all the white students for allowing a Black student to outperform them academically. Nevertheless, by the time he was in high school he came to understand that people are people, and that their external appearance was not a good predictor of what kind of people they were.
In April of 1968, on the day after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, a major riot broke out at the high school in inner-city Detroit. Most of the Black students were so outraged that they were trying to physically harm anyone who was white.
Carson says, “Some very serious beatings took place, and I saw many of my white friends being harassed. I had the key to the greenhouse. So, during the riot, I used the key to open the greenhouse and hide several white students during the melee.” Having lived and studied among both Black and white cultures, Dr. Carson says, “There are good white and Black people and there are bad white and Black people. It matters not what color your skin is on the outside, but rather it is the condition of your heart and mind inside.”
Recently, Dr. Ben Carson made this statement: “We the American people, are not each other’s enemies. The enemies are those people behind the curtain jerking everybody’s chains and trying to divide us up by age, by race, by income.”
In the last paragraph of “America the Beautiful,” Dr. Carson says, “It is my prayer, America, that God will continue to shed his grace on thee and crown thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea. I pray that with His blessings our past will be a stepping stone to a bright future and that our best days will truly lie ahead of us.”
As Americans, what is the condition of our hearts and minds today? Does that matter? My prayer is that God’s people, who are called by His Name will humble themselves, turn from their wicked ways, and cry out to God for mercy for our land.
Virginia Dawkins is the author of a newly published book. “Please, God, Help!” is available at Amazon.
