“You aren’t an accident. You weren’t mass-produced. You aren’t an assembly-line product. You were deliberately planned, specifically gifted and lovingly positioned on earth by the Master Craftsman.” –Max Lucado
Do you remember your first day of school or kindergarten? Or if you are a teacher, do you remember how you felt when you walked into your classroom the first time? It was all strange and new. This year, something so essential will be missing — the smiles. It’s hard to see a smile through a mask.
From my childhood, I remember the frowning faces of teachers and feeling unwelcome in the classroom. I was simply a name on someone’s roll. I think I felt that way because from first through fourth grades of elementary school, my teachers forgot to smile.
However, something wonderful happened to me in fifth grade. When I walked into the classroom, Mrs. Flossie Shackelford stooped down and looked straight into my eyes with her smile of acceptance. Now, I was more than a name called out at roll time– I was the object of my teacher’s smile. In the months following, she opened new doors for me as she taught me to love words and stories and books.
As a 10-year-old, I had no idea that God had a plan for my life or that my life even mattered in this world. But Mrs. Shackleford knew her place in the world. She gave value to her students’ lives and opened doors to places we had not known.
Recently, I have seen the smiles of some of our local teachers, and they remind me of my fifth-grade teacher. Many of them feel called to the profession and desire to give value to their students and open doors for success. Nevertheless, our world is quite different now and there are many strikes against our children and their teachers.
In my book “Please, God, Help!” there is a story about a newly graduated teacher arriving in a new town for her first assignment. It was the year 1919, in a small California town with dusty streets. On greeting her class, Miss Madden looked out at frowning faces; there was resentment and dislike in the eyes that stared back at her. In the days following, prepared lessons did not go well. The students were often tardy and failed to do homework assignments. They were not learning, and the teacher feared she would lose her job. But there was one child who was different. Myrtle greeted her teacher with a smile each day.
One day, Myrtle’s grandmother came to visit, bringing a large bouquet of flowers, a small Bible, and these encouraging words: “Myrtle has told me about you, and she prays for you every night. You are a fine young woman and God needs you to do great things in this town of ours. The children you are teaching now are our hope for the future. You can help them so much and you can inspire the whole town.”
When Miss Madden opened her new Bible that night, she read words that Myrtle’s grandmother had underlined: “Your Father knows what things ye have need of … Ask, and it shall be given to you… Take heed that ye do not despise one of these little ones… Feed my lambs.”
Behind the masks this year, there are the faces of children who need hope for the future. Behind the masks, there are also the faces of so many aspiring teachers. Behind the teacher’s mask, a kind voice, a friendly twinkle of the eye, and a heartfelt desire to help students succeed in this angry world will give value to a child who doesn’t yet know that he was deliberately planned, specifically gifted, and lovingly positioned on earth by the Master Craftsman.
Virginia Dawkins is the author of a newly published book. “Please, God, Help!” is available at Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.