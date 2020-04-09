“He promised there will never be a dark night that does not end. And by dying for us, Jesus showed how far our love should be ready to go — all the way.” –President Ronald Reagan
Jesus was the most influential man who ever lived. Over two thousand years after he was brutally executed by Roman soldiers, more than 2.2 billion human beings attempt to follow His teachings and believe He is God. The teachings of Jesus have shaped the entire world.
Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard give us these facts in their 2013 book “Killing Jesus.” They remind us that since his death, Jesus has played a continual role throughout history. They trace the history of Christianity from its legalization by the Roman empire, in A.D 313, to its expansion into every part of the Western world.
In the United States, George Washington used Christianity as a rallying point for his colonial army. In his first general order to his troops, he said, “Every officer and man will endeavor to live and act as becomes a Christian soldier defending the dearest rights and liberties of his country.”
Abraham Lincoln also referred to Jesus in a wartime setting: “When I went to Gettysburg and looked upon the graves of our dead heroes who had fallen in defense of their country, I then and there consecrated myself to Christ.”
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. based his entire ministry and civil rights struggle on the teachings of Jesus. Concerning enemies, Dr. King said the following: “Just keep loving them. and by the power of your love they will break down under the load. That’s love, you see. It is redemptive and this is why Jesus says, love. There’s something about love that builds up and is creative. There’s something about hate that tears down and is destructive. So, love your enemies.”
O’Reilly and Dugard researched history books as well as the Gospels to learn the truth about the man called Jesus. In their book, they describe the horrors of the Roman empire and the demonic actions of those in power. “There was oppression — for those who were not the friends of Caesar … There was persecution of men who dared think differently … There was enslavement of men whose tribes came not from Rome. Most of all, there was contempt for human life.
Then, of a sudden, there was a light in the world, and a man from Galilee saying, ‘Render unto Caesar that things that are Caesar’s and unto God the things that are God’s.’ And the voice from Galilee, which would defy Caesar, offered a new kingdom in which each man could walk upright and bow to none but God. So, the light came into the world and the men who lived in darkness were afraid… But it came to pass for a while in diverse places that the truth did set men free, although the men of darkness were offended and they tried to put out the light.”
The darkness came as our sin was placed upon Jesus on the cross.
In the Gospel of Luke, we read: “It was now only midday, yet the whole world became dark for three hours as the light of the sun faded away. And suddenly in the temple the thick veil hanging in the Holy Place was ripped in two! Then Jesus cried out, with a loud voice, ‘Father, I surrender my spirit into your hands.’ And He took His last breath and died.’ "
“Very early on Sunday morning … arriving at the tomb they discovered that the huge stone covering the entrance had been rolled aside. The tomb was empty. The body of Jesus was gone. The men in white said, ‘Why would you look for the living One in a tomb? He is not here, for HE HAS RISEN!’ "
