The EMBDC's success is our success

I grew up working for Service Electric, a local Meridian electrical contractor. I traveled all the time, at one point, taking jobs from Louisiana to Maine installing microwave stations, sometimes working on 15 or more at a time (I’m sure these days many people don’t even know what microwave stations are).
Though I never owned a piece of Service Electric, I felt like it was mine and I worked like it was mine. One important thing to know, back in those days most all the contractors around Meridian were union shop contractors, including Service Electric. The difference with Service Electric was we didn’t “operate” like a union shop. All of the employees helped each other, it wasn’t one man only doing one thing.
This way of working was the foundation of A&B Electric, we knew we wanted to be an “open shop” electrical construction company. We knew if we were going to make it, it would take everyone working hard all the time.
In August of ’69 a big storm hit the Mississippi coast, Hurricane Camille. Service Electric, along with lots of other contractors, went to the coast to help rebuild it. We were there a number of years and those projects proved to be very successful for our company. When I get back to Meridian Service Electric sent me to Jasper, Alabama to build a plywood mill.
After several more years, I ended back up in Meridian but this time I decided I wanted to start my own company (and I talked Ann into coming along for the ride). Actually, Ann and I have been a team in marriage for 60 years and a team in business for 47 years.
The first job we were awarded was for Livingston College. In those days, I did all the work during the day and we bid work at night and Ann took care of all the bookkeeping (our office was a 2-room “shack” with an orange sofa for our kids to sleep on – we still have that orange sofa in our house today). It took a long time for us to see any measure of success, and it was really tough in the beginning, but after 47-years, A&B Electric is still here, and thanks to many of our longtime, loyal customers and employees we’re doing good. The past few years has seen the next generation of our family, which includes Gina & Randy Sharman, Donna & Greg Creel and Rhonda & Ed Poole, take over our businesses and they’re doing a great job.
When we started our company in 1974, we knew supporting our chamber (The Greater Meridian Chamber of Commerce) and the industrial foundation (The Meridian Industrial Foundation) was the right thing to do. We didn’t have lots of money but we gave what we could, and we’ve been giving ever since.
In the early days of “A&B”, we also knew it was important to support these organizations with our time, we volunteered for just about everything. It was important to us because these were the organizations that supported our local businesses and industries and also recruited our new industries. We knew if our company was going to grow, we needed to support the chamber and the industrial foundation.
Through the years, the chamber and the industrial foundation came together and formed the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation (EMBDC). Today, we’re proud to say A&B Electric is still supporting the EMBDC, both financially and in volunteer roles. Though the people have changed, the mission is still the same – supporting local businesses and working to bring in new companies, new jobs. These days, more than ever we all need to really get behind the EMBDC. It takes all of us to be successful and since the EMBDC is the “lead organization” we all need to be connected and working with them.
Maybe the biggest difference from today’s economic development efforts to ours over 40-years ago is that recruiting companies is much more competitive these days. We’re not only competing with other communities and other states (which was hard enough), today, we’re competing with other countries, as well. Decisions are made differently, too. Companies can consider Lauderdale County without ever leaving their offices. They have so much more information about us than they did years ago. We have to always have our best foot forward and these companies considering us need to know, we really, really want them.
If you’re not supporting EMBDC, I would ask you to consider supporting them. Their success is our success. When the EMBDC helps out a local business or industry, they’re helping us out.
That business or industry probably buys our products or they have employees that do. I truly believe Lauderdale County is situated better than it ever has been to be successful – join our efforts, we need you now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.