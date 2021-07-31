Dear readers:
This week as you traverse the streets and byways of the Queen City, keep an eye out for a few strangers. Well, not really strangers, but graduates who have returned to celebrate with fellow classmates.
Meridian High School class of ‘63 was large in number (almost 300) and as well a group of people who always enjoyed get-togethers. Officially, this week, the class will celebrate the 58th anniversary but over the years classmates, especially the local ones, came together two or three times per year and shared a dinner and memories.
But this year is a big one. OMG!
Yes, seventy plus cuties have confirmed attendance. I said cuties because these classmates are survivors and well, survivors are always endearing people and charming as well.
There will be happy smiles, tears of joy, lots of hugs, and questions like: “Who is that?” Also comments: “You look so good.”
Yeah, good stuff …
So what were the classmates tuning into on TV in 1963?
1963/64 Biggest Television Shows
(according to Nielsen TV Research)
1. Beverly Hillbillies (CBS)
2. Bonanza (NBC)
3. The Dick Van Dyke Show (CBS)
4. Petticoat Junction (CBS)
5. The Andy Griffith Show (CBS)
6. The Lucy Show (CBS)
7. Candid Camera (CBS)
8. The Ed Sullivan Show (CBS)
9. The Danny Thomas Show (CBS)
10. My Favorite Martian (CBS)
What music blasted on car radios?
Number One Hits of 1963
December 22, 1962 - January 11, 1963: The Tornados - Telstar
January 12, 1963 - January 25, 1963: Steve Lawrence - Go Away Little Girl
January 26, 1963 - February 8, 1963: The Rooftop Singers - Walk Right In
February 9, 1963 - March 1, 1963: Paul & Paula - Hey Paula
March 2, 1963 - March 22, 1963: The Four Seasons - Walk Like A Man
March 23, 1963 - March 29, 1963: Ruby & the Romantics - Our Day Will Come
March 30, 1963 - April 26, 1963: The Chiffons - He’s So Fine
April 27, 1963 - May 17, 1963: Little Peggy March - I Will Follow Him
May 18, 1963 - May 31, 1963: Jimmy Soul - If You Wanna Be Happy
June 1, 1963 - June 14, 1963: Lesley Gore - It’s My Party
June 15, 1963 - July 5, 1963: Kyu Sakamoto - Sukiyaki
July 6, 1963 - July 19, 1963: The Essex - Easier Said Than Done
July 20, 1963 - August 2, 1963: Jan and Dean - Surf City
August 3, 1963 - August 9, 1963: The Tymes - So Much in Love
August 10, 1963 - August 30, 1963: Little Stevie Wonder - Fingertips (pt. II)
August 31, 1963 - September 20, 1963: The Angels - My Boyfriend’s Back
September 21, 1963 - October 11, 1963: Bobby Vinton - Blue Velvet
October 12, 1963 - November 15, 1963: Jimmy Gilmer and the Fireballs - Sugar Shack
November 16, 1963 - November 22, 1963: Nino Tempo and April Stevens - Deep Purple
November 23, 1963 - December 6, 1963: Dale & Grace - I’m Leaving It Up to You
December 7, 1963 - January 3, 1964: The Singing Nun - Dominique
Movies:
The Birds
Bye Bye Birdie
Cleopatra
From Russia With Love
The Great Escape
The Haunting
It’s a Mad Mad Mad Mad World
Kissin Cousins
Lilies of the Field
The Nutty Professor
The Pink Panther,
Tom Jones
But most of all, classmates of MHS ‘63 were good people, high achievers and patriotic with kind hearts who loved their city, state and country.
Many in the number fought in Vietnam and continued their military careers until retirement. Others, after college or straight out of high school, continued their career paths as they criss-crossed the nation, indeed the world, and as well a large number remained in the Queen City.
I am one of the latter.
However, regardless where their feet tread during the last 58 years, a large number of classmates will once again return this week to reminiscence about their fun high school days, because when one was a teen, just about everything was a party.
One thing for sure, stories will abound, old photos shared and old acquaintances renewed. It’s the Meridian High School Class of “63. Go Wildcats!
Anne B McKee is a Mississippi historian, writer and storyteller. She is listed on the Mississippi Humanities Speakers Bureau and Mississippi Arts Commission’s Performing Artist and Teaching Artist Rosters. See her web site: www.annemckeestoryteller.com
