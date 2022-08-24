Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi... Chickasawhay River At Enterprise affecting Clarke County. Chunky River Near Chunky affecting Newton and Lauderdale Counties. For the Pascagoula...including Collins, Near Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Chunky, Arundel, Enterprise, Shubuta, Brooklyn...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours of additional rainfall. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 900 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chunky River Near Chunky. * WHEN...From Thursday evening to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Considerable areas of pastureland south of the river gage begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. && Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Chunky River Chunky 22.0 10.7 Wed 8 pm CDT 22.0 14.6 10.1 &&