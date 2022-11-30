Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 576 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI SMITH IN EAST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI CLARKE JASPER LAUDERDALE IN SOUTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI MARION IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI COVINGTON FORREST JONES LAMAR THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAY SPRINGS, COLLINS, COLUMBIA, HATTIESBURG, HEIDELBERG, LAUREL, LUMBERTON, MERIDIAN, MOUNT OLIVE, PURVIS, QUITMAN, RALEIGH, SHUBUTA, STONEWALL, TAYLORSVILLE, AND WEST HATTIESBURG.