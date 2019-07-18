Editor’s note: The League of Women Voters-East Central Mississippi posed the following education question to Senate District 33 candidates Bubby Johnston and Jeff Tate.
Mississippi legislative action has supported charter schools and vouchers as a way of improving traditional public schools. Our state faces education problems across the board: the PEER Report reveals problems with the voucher program; the Mississippi Department of Education reports low rankings for charter schools; and, public schools face budget and teacher shortages. Ninety percent of Mississippi children attend public schools. What legislative actions will you support, especially for the 90 percent of children who attend public schools?
Bubby Johnston: I support fully funding our public schools. The Mississippi Constitution (Section 208) clearly states that no public funds should be appropriated “to any school that at the time of receiving such appropriation is not conducted as a free school.”
We must get serious about public education in Mississippi. The Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) was passed by the Mississippi Legislature in 1997 in an effort to provide funding needed for our public schools to be successful. It is a shame that the MAEP has been underfunded by the Mississippi Legislature 21 of the past 23 years. And we wonder why our state continues to be ranked near the bottom in the area of public education!
Before we can successfully move forward with economic development and workforce development, we must provide K-12 with the necessary funding and resources to provide the best education possible for ALL students, especially those with Special Needs! We must provide the highest salaries possible for teachers and staff in order to attract “the best and brightest” to educate our children. It all starts with public education. When a prospective business or industry looks at an area to locate, the first question asked is about the quality of public education.
Money is not the only answer to improve education; an accountability system must be in place to ensure funds are used appropriately and wisely. The accountability system should also include community leaders and others who are knowledgeable in the area of public education and are willing to work with the local school boards and administrators in an effort to provide the best education possible for all Mississippi children. Our campaign theme says it best: “Working Together for a Better Mississippi. Let’s Make it Happen!”
