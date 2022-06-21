QUITMAN [ndash] Joseph Anderson Kramer, 69, of Quitman, Miss. passed away on June 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Sept. 22, 1952, to Ed and Maudine (Webb) Kramer in Quitman, Miss. Joe was an award-winning newspaper photographer for The Times-Picayune, The Clarion Ledger, and The M…