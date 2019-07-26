The digital divide is limiting opportunity across rural Mississippi. Throughout Mississippi, many families living in rural communities have no access to broadband internet at all.
In our digital age, not having access to broadband impacts every aspect of life. Farmers, small businesses, students and patients in rural Mississippi need broadband access to be successful in 2019. With broadband connectivity, farmers are able to reach more consumers, keep up with the newest technology in the industry and reduce their overhead expenses while increasing their yields. Students are able to complete their homework and keep up in school, small business owners are able to compete and patients in rural communities are able to take advantage of telemedicine solutions to improve their health care and quality of life.
According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), 829,000 Americans living in rural Mississippi have no broadband access, but that number is likely much higher. Form 477, the way the FCC currently collects their broadband access data, is deeply flawed. It asks internet service providers (ISPs) if they could provide broadband to census blocks throughout the state, and if they say yes the FCC counts that entire census block as having access to broadband. The subjective framing of the survey also leaves potential coverage open to individual interpretation by the ISP and essentially guarantees inaccurate data on the scale of the problem.
Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., should be applauded for his leadership on this issue and his commitment to closing the digital divide in Mississippi. He is holding the FCC accountable for the people of Mississippi. Sen. Wicker has led the charge on broadband mapping, holding hearings on the subject in his role as chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee and has introduced legislation aimed at tackling the mapping problem.
By fixing the measurement of the digital divide, public and private investments to tackle the problem can be directed more accurately and help get more communities connected.
The FCC has made positive progress in the effort to expand connectivity in rural America. Connect Americans Now (CAN) applauds the commission and Chairman Pai for making rural broadband connectivity a top priority.
But much more must be done in order to unleash innovative tools that are critical to swiftly eliminating the digital divide.
One such solution is TV white spaces technology (TVWS). TV white space radios can deliver broadband service over far distances, penetrate barriers such as hills, trees and walls and reach up and down valleys — challenges that currently make connecting rural America difficult. By unleashing the full potential of this technology, as part of an all-of-the-above approach to eliminating the digital divide, we can bring down the overall cost of broadband deployment. One analysis found relying on fiber alone to close the digital divide would cost between $45 and $65 billion dollars. A mixed-technology solution, including TVWS, could reduce that cost by 80 percent, bringing the total cost between $8 and $12 billion. TVWS technology is already connecting thousands of rural Americans and could be deployed more widely if the FCC tackles the remaining regulatory challenges holding the technology back from its full potential.
CAN recently filed comments with the FCC urging the commission to act on those outstanding challenges, first outlined in a request for rulemaking by Microsoft. We were joined on our comments by 25 organizations, including the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation and the Mississippi Hospitality & Restaurant Association. The issues cover technical issues like tower heights and ensuring sufficient spectrum is available for public use. Swift FCC action on these issues can empower providers to fully realize the potential of TVWS technology as a tool in their overall connectivity toolkit.
We respectfully encourage the FCC to move quickly to issue a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to advance these proposed changes that can bring much greater broadband access to rural America. Rural Mississippians are counting on the FCC so they are able to keep up in the digital age. Just like people who live in big cities, rural Americans deserve to have access to broadband so they have an equal opportunity to compete in our economy with all the resources that are available through technology.
Richard Cullen is the executive director of Connect Americans Now, which has a chapter in Mississippi.
