Gov. Tate Reeves took a strong stance against “socialist experiment programs” two weeks ago, or was he just playing re-election politics?
Reeves ordered the Mississippi Home Corp. to stop accepting applications for the temporary, federally-funded rental assistance program it operates as of August 15th. He also ordered all remaining funds returned to Washington. Sen. Derrick Simmons told Y’all Politics about $130 million of the $185 million designated for the program will be returned to the federal government.
“These socialist experiment programs being pushed from Washington are cruel,” Reeves said. “They trap Mississippians in a cycle of dependency like a loan shark or a bookie offering free cash but never mentioning the downside.”
The Governor said the program started as a COVID-19 emergency relief program but had been expanded recently to include non-COVID claims.
"This program has essentially become if for whatever reason you can’t pay your rent or utility bill, taxpayers will pay them for you," Reeves said. “Mississippi will continue to say no to these types of projects and handouts that encourage people to stay out of the workforce.”
Oh, that’s the cruel downside. This program may temporarily encourage people to not work.
Hmmm.
The criteria to participate in the program, according to the Mississippi Rental Assistance Program web site, require an applying household to document that one of its members:
1. Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19;
2. Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and
3. Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.
And there is this priority: “Eligible households that include an individual who has been unemployed for the 90 days prior to application for assistance and households with income at or below 50 percent of the area median will be prioritized for assistance.”
So, essentially, Reeves decided a household with a wage earner who has been unable to find employment for 90 days or more or a household that has terribly low income should not be allowed to apply for up to 15 months of rental assistance in Mississippi.
“Mississippi isn’t afraid to make hard decisions to improve our workforce participation,” Reeves announced.
Reeves’ announcement mimicked Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts who declined accepting any of the expanded rental assistance money last March. “We must guard against big government socialism where people are incentivized not to work but are instead encouraged to rely on government handouts well after an emergency is over.”
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson offered a different rationale last May. He did not slam the program as cruel or socialist but saw it as useful, accepting $57.2 million out of $146 million available. “It would be improper for Arkansas to accept money that goes above and beyond what it needs."
Hmmm.
Oh, that’s right, Hutchinson is not seeking re-election. Reeves is. And Ricketts is reported to be positioning himself to run for the Senate or for President.
“Those who are kind benefit themselves, but the cruel bring ruin on themselves” – Proverbs 11:17.
Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Jackson.
