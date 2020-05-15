“Hell, boy, any old fool can make ‘em laugh; you got a chance of being good when you can make ‘em cry.” —Hodding Carter III
ROLLING FORK — Well, it is a rainy, pretty well miserable Friday afternoon in the middle of a quarantine for a virus that is killing people right and left and putting everybody and his uncle Ned out of work — all of which I have already talked about — and I still have to write a column so it strikes me as perfectly reasonable that I might as well write a column about writing columns.
Why not? I can’t dance and the bars are closed.
So, here’s everything you ever wanted to know about column writing in 1,500 words or less.
For the vast majority of my 40-odd years in this goofy business, I’ve been writing a column once a week. That amounts to more than 2,000 printed opinions on some pretty wide-ranging subjects — you know, the old “perhaps he hears a different drummer” bit I purloined from another slightly “different” chap named Thoreau and which I found fitting for this column way back in 1977.
“How do you come up with this stuff,” or some variation of such I am occasionally asked, and my answer usually is: “Well, I really don’t know.” Sometimes what I write about is pretty obvious from what is going on the world, but there are other ones (like this, as example) when I just depend on something “coming to me.” If nothing else, having to do this every week does tend to focus the mind, the nearer I get to deadline.
I know it’s a source of bewilderment to my critics (most of whom tend to be rich or influential, or both) but there are some folks in and out of this business who think that I might know a thing or two about writing opinion pieces and I have been fortunate enough over the years to collect a fair number of awards for doing so, providing at least some evidence for that proposition.
Opinion writing is distinctly different from the other kinds of writing one tends to find in a newspaper (a decent one, anyway) and the older I get I tend to believe that it is just something that a fellow can either do well or he can’t. Like I tell the kids, I can teach you how to play the piano, but I can’t make you Van Cliburn.
Opinion writing, I think, is a lot like golf—harder than it looks.
I have written some columns that were intended to be funny and I have written some columns that were deadly serious. But if you are going to try to be funny in a newspaper, I am convinced that you had better first be funny in real life. Similarly, if you are going to parade out a serious opinion piece for all the world to see, then you’d be well advised to have thought that opinion out pretty well before you do.
Everybody may have opinions, but everybody doesn’t put them in print for posterity where they can come back to bite you in the fanny.
Some kid asked me about this at a writing seminar some years back and what I told him was this: The poet Coleridge once said “prose is words in their best order; poetry is the best words in their best order.” Well, while writing for a newspaper is a lesser genre than either, I believe that by striving for poetry, one might sometimes approximate prose, and it is when he does the reader can be moved by it and come away with the sense he’s just read something special.
Those are the columns that people remember those are the columns for which folks give you little plaques to hang on your walls and suggest that you might know a thing or two about writing columns.
With apologies to my first editor quoted above, I have discovered over the years that I have succeeded in writing a good opinion piece when I can make not others, but myself actually cry through the power of the words I have crafted. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, when the tears, un-summoned, appear on my cheeks, it is a lot like magic.
Since words were spoken before being written, I read my columns aloud, to myself, before signing off on them. And once in a great while, maybe twice a year, I’ll know that the muse has smiled upon me and I’ve managed to create the magic, because when I get through reading it will be through teary eyes.
And it is on those rare, but oh, so treasured occasions that all the time and searching for that right word, all the seeking of that right order in which to place it becomes worthwhile.
Publishing a newspaper is like putting together a multi-dimensional puzzle every week, but the writing of the opinion pieces for its editorial page is better likened, I think, to birthing a baby.
Some of them are pretty; a lot of them are rather ordinary, and a few of them are purely just as ugly as pootin’ in church.
And besides, I can’t dance and the bars are closed.
Ray Mosby is editor and publisher of the Deer Creek Pilot in Rolling Fork.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.