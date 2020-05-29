“And I’ll tell it, and speak it, and think it, and breathe it
And reflect from the mountain so all souls can see it
Then I’ll stand on the ocean until I start sinking
But I’ll know my song well before I start singing
And it’s a hard, it’s a hard, it’s a hard, and it’s a hard
It’s a hard rain’s a-going to fall” —Bob Dylan
ROLLING FORK — I find the irony almost painfully compelling: On the weekend we set aside to honor our war dead, the number of Americans who have lost their lives to a virus (and the ineptitude of the response to it) eclipsed the number of Americans slain in the Korean and Vietnam wars — combined.
“The virus simply doesn’t care,” I mused to a friend. “No,” he said, “Mother Nature doesn’t care.”
The fact that we can even live with ourselves speaks volumes of the national character. After all, even as we observe the annual holiday created for ostensible remembrance of those who paid the ultimate price in defense of this country, those who live within it now cannot even make so supreme a sacrifice as to wear a mask, manufactured, homespun or something in between, to keep from potentially transmitting so potentially dangerous and virulent a bug as is COVID-19 to a fellow citizen.
That simple act, that mere drop of the milk of human kindness we cannot embrace and share for even it we must politicize and in so doing, yet further retreat into the warring camps of our own creation which may yet prove to be that which ultimately does in the once great nation state that long ago dared to not only name but actually consider itself the United States of America.
“Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio, our nation turns its lonely eyes to you,” a poet with a guitar once crooned, and “Nobody’s right when everybody’s wrong,” answered another as both lyrical profundities echo unheard through the canyons of our mutual distrust and despair.
We are as bereft of empathy and compassion as he who would be king of us, as our elected emperor who has no clothes also absent the faintest authority, possessed more than adequate audacity to order all the churches throughout the land be opened, the 10th Amendment, the doctrine of federalism and “social distancing” be damned, even as he scurried off to a private club to play golf, the “gentleman’s game.”
The only thing missing was what seemed the screamingly appropriate background music of off-key fiddling among the crackling of flames.
And we thought Richard Nixon was a threat to the Constitution.
And so, where are we as we pass the milestone of yet another Memorial Day long weekend? What, if anything, have “we the people” learned?
Well, we learned that regardless of your politics, regardless of your party and regardless of any perceived need to pander, it is a really good idea to pass appearing on any radio show hosted by somebody who calls himself, “tha God.” Come on, man, really?
And I am pretty sure we haven’t learned this yet, but calling your unrealistic timeline rush to develop a vaccine “Operation Warp Speed” is not only stupid on its face, but is also going to do nothing but heighten the paranoia and further fuel the unfounded skepticism of the anti-vaccine crowd that is already soaring to such heights as to bring back measles, of all things. Lord, if we already had a vaccine, a quarter of the country is too crazy to take it and all bad Star Trek references do is add to their number.
We know that nearly 40 million Americans are out of work and some of the businesses which employed them will never re-open in order to rehire them. Of course, we have absolutely no idea what is going to happen to all those unemployed folks or to the other poor folks who used to be in business.
Here’s a question: What’s the plan? Anybody got a plan? Our beloved government keeps telling us that this, too, shall pass if only we can tough it out, so just exactly what are we supposed to do when and if it does?
And here’s yet another: At the height of World War II, this country’s reconfigured automobile plants were turning out eight bomber planes a day. So how come 75 years later we can’t make enough long-handled Q-Tips to adequately test our people?
And meanwhile, the United States is pulling out of nuclear treaties right and left and even floating the idea of beginning a new round of nuclear testing. Have we lost our minds?
But, let not your hearts be troubled. Eat, drink, and be merry, my friends. There’s plenty of time ahead for the summer of our discontent.
Ray Mosby is editor and publisher of the Deer Creek Pilot in Rolling Fork.
