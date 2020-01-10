“This thing is going to get out of control…it’s gonna get out of control and we’ll be lucky to live through it.” —Tom Clancy
ROLLING FORK — Depending upon one’s point of view, I suppose he might look upon it as either the advantage or curse of a good liberal arts education.
When I heard the news of the presidentially ordered drone strike that killed among others Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Iranian Quds Force, two things immediately crossed my mind: one was the quote above from the American carrier captain character in the movie version of “The Hunt for Red October” that is pretty well self-explanatory, and the other, which quickly replaced it, was the painfully prophetic lines of an oft-quoted, if not always understood poem by the Irish poet William Butler Yeats.
Because both of them, I fear, are going to soon be seen as quite appropriate. Ominously so.
Written in 1919 in the aftermath of World War I, most ironically advertised as “the war to end all wars” by yet another foolish American president, and at the onset of the ill-fated Irish War of Independence, the articulate and visionary Mr. Yeats, drawing upon the Christian imagery of his upbringing, penned his most apocalyptic work, “The Second Coming,” which reads, in part:
“Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.”
Things are spinning out of control and not only anarchy, but blood-dimmed tides are on the loose. Ole Bill could write a lick.
For reasons both legal and political, President Trump, his minions and media defenders are insisting upon referring to Soleimani only as a “terrorist,” and while he may, in practicality, have functioned as such with his forces sponsoring not only Hezbollah but other rogue cells around the Mideast, he was not merely the leader of some stateless organization of thugs.
Soleimani was one of the most powerful and influential figures in the government of a sovereign nation, and his de facto assassination makes him the highest-ranking foreign military commander to be targeted by the United States since the airplane carrying Adm. Isoroku Yamamoto, the mastermind of the Pearl Harbor attack, was shot down in 1943.
Soleimani was not Osama bin Laden and Iran is not Afghanistan or Iraq.
As a nation, we are about to be made painfully aware of that geo-political reality.
With malice of heart and blood-stained hands, Soleimani was verily a man who needed killing. But with equal certainty not diluted by the apologists’ efforts, this nation’s doing so represents an act of war and both the Iranian leadership and the Iranian people are treating it as such, avowing vengeance.
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold.
Make no mistake, a state of undeclared war exists today between the United States and Iran, one which arguably has been an eventual inevitability since the 1979 hostage crisis which finished wrecking the presidency of Jimmy Carter. It is a war that neither can afford to lose and truth known, neither can afford to wage, but war it nonetheless will be, because both here and there the best lack all conviction while the worst are filled with a passionate intensity.
It has literally been a century and mankind, despite amassing an encyclopedic amount of knowledge, has failed to learn the first damn thing.
Yeats would have understood completely and I think I do as well, which is likely why his so long ago written words I find so haunting today:
“The darkness drops again; but now I know
That twenty centuries of stony sleep
Were vexed to nightmare by a rocking cradle,
And what rough beast, its hour come round at last,
Slouches toward Bethlehem to be born?”
Ray Mosby is editor and publisher of the Deer Creek Pilot in Rolling Fork.
