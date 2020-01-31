“I used to sleep at the foot of old glory
And awake in the dawn’s early light…” —Quoted material by John Prine
ROLLING FORK— I miss my Republican Party.
I don’t really recognize the one that goes by that name, now, but I can’t say as I like it much and I don’t think that history will, either. That’s because the truth is going to come out. All of it, given enough time, is going to come out.
It always does, usually in drips and drabs. Here a drip, there a drip…
Regular readers of this column will know that I opposed the election year impeachment of President Donald J. Trump for reasons which should about now be painfully obvious — not that I thought he did not do exactly what he is accused of, but rather that what he is accused of is not the most grievous thing he has done in office and because I thought impeachment would accomplish little except a further fracturing of the country along purely partisan lines and end up threatening the integrity of the Constitution, itself.
That said, is there any real doubt that the president did exactly what he is accused of doing in the two articles of impeachment passed by the House of Representatives, namely that he tried to shake down a vulnerable Ukraine to help his own re-election bid and then tried to cover up that would-be extortion?
You can argue, as it was this week, that those actions don’t rise to the “high crimes and misdemeanors” standard the Constitution sets for impeachment if you are of an inclination to, but does anybody honestly, truly doubt that Trump did it?
Hell, even the folks who won’t admit he did it, actually know that he did. That’s because the transgressions laid out in the impeachment articles are completely consistent with the way that Trump has conducted himself — day in, day out — throughout his first three years in office. That is why you don’t see even the staunchest presidential defenders racing to microphones to proclaim his innocence, to vouch for the proposition that Donald Trump is a man of such sterling character as to never do any such thing. That is why you hear nary a Republican voice saying what a great and honorable guy the president is.
It would be the greatest upset since David and Goliath if the majority Republican Senate were to vote to convict Trump and remove him from office. Regardless of any evidence of his guilt, regardless of the effectiveness of its presentation, that simply is not going to happen, was never going to happen. Which is yet another reason for my opposition to starting the process. There may well be some fights in this life that are worth having but picking ones you can’t win is rarely a good idea politically.
But neither is overplaying your hand. And neither is thumbing your nose at history. And both are exactly what Donald Trump’s Republican Party is in the process of doing.
If Senate Republicans have their way, there will be nary a witness called, nary a document entered into evidence in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. The collective Republican mind is made up and the sad truth is, the party powers that be do not want to take the chance, even allow for the possibility that any other person or piece of paper might actually change any individual ones.
They just want to get this baby — this ugly baby — over and done with, slam, bam, thank you, ma’am, as fast as possible and hope that folks forget about it. This, they hope for their party’s electoral chances in November; this they hope for their own legacies. But the latter, the gods of history will not allow.
Even as the would-be Senate whitewash unfolds, its underpinnings are being eroded.
In the past week alone, first there came the smart phone recording of a meeting with Trump and two Giulianian thugs he repeatedly denies knowing, in which he openly orders the firing of an ambassador perceived to be an obstacle to their plans.
The truth will come out.
Then, someone in his own government leaks the contents of an upcoming book by longtime Republican war hawk John Bolton, in which the former Trump ambassador and national security advisor writes that he and the president discussed, indeed argued about his withholding of military funding from Ukraine until its new president agreed to announce phony investigations into political rival Joe Biden and his boy.
The truth will come out.
It always does.
And history’s verdict is never kind to those who would obscure it.
“But much to my surprise, when I opened my eyes
I was a victim of the great compromise.”
Ray Mosby is editor and publisher of the Deer Creek Pilot in Rolling Fork.
