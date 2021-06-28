Eight years ago, I walked into city hall as mayor of Meridian.
Nothing could have prepared me for the trials and triumphs I would experience. Serving the citizens of this city has been the honor of my lifetime.
As Mayor-elect Smith and members of the city council take office I urge you all to rally around them, pray for them, and support them. Their task is great and it matters to many. This is a wonderful city that is experiencing growth and revitalization. The success of the new council and the success of the new administration is the success of Meridian.
In the last eight years, this city has seen an increased quality of life. Our downtown thrives with new world class facilities in the Mississippi Arts & Entertainment Experience and the Mississippi Children’s Museum- Merdian.
Private businesses like HYPE and Rebound combine with community-built projects, like Jeannie’s Place at Planet Playground to make Meridian, Mississippi a better place to live, love, and grow. The Threefoot Brewery and Threefoot Hotel openings will only compound the growing livability of our city.
In the last eight years, Meridian has improved its position to attract economic growth and livable wage jobs. Readied industrial sites, strong workforce development partners, and state and local partnerships put us in a position to seek that outside investment.
Growth, however, is already happening with the expansion and opening of local businesses, both large and small. Castle is making a sizeable investment in our downtown while Puckett Rentals recently completed a large facility near Key Brother Industrial site. A Houston commercial flight connection, Dean Aircraft expansions, all of these make Meridian more attractive for growth.
In my campaign we frequently said “We aren’t done yet.” That statement is still true. Meridian is not done yet. I am excited to watch the continued growth as a citizen of the city I love. Thank you Meridian and God Bless.
Percy Bland was elected mayor of Meridian in 2013. The final day of his second term is Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.