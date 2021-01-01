You can study the game, practice plays, know your opponent and still get knocked off your feet when it’s game time.
2020 was tough, it certainly threw some curve balls none of us could have trained to catch.
Meridian is a winner though. Winners get up, they keep fighting, and they press on. That is what we have done at City Hall and that is what we will continue to do in 2021.
You see, there are many people, specifically myself, that believe Meridian is and will continue winning. Winning takes hard work, late hours, and a belief in yourself when no one else does. Meridian has been putting in the work and we are getting the wins in 2021 as reward.
We have the long awaited opening of the Threefoot hotel and the start of the Sela Ward Parkway revitalization to look forward to. The Threefoot Brewery, interstate lighting projects, and the opening of the Children’s Museum will all be celebrated in 2021. However, the real story lies in the organic growth.
The City has a Community Development department that is in overdrive. New home permits, business expansion inquiries, and new business needs are filling their days. That is something to be excited about. That means what we are doing is working. Those extra hours, that belief in ourselves, it is working.
Meridian, believe in us and believe in yourself. Let us make 2021 the best we have ever seen.
Percy Bland is the mayor of Meridian.
