OUR VIEW: Stay the course on stopping COVID-19 spread

Anyone who has run a marathon can tell you that those last six miles can be brutal, and the battle is just as much in their head as in their legs.
We’ve all been able to make considerable sacrifices over the last few weeks in our confrontation with the novel coronavirus; many losing more than others due to stay-safe-in-place orders that have shut down most businesses.
The federal government reported 5.2 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, making the total 22 million over the last four weeks. Mississippi processed more than 129,500 unemployment claims in that span.
Those huge numbers are difficult to comprehend and don’t begin to tell the story on the individual level if the economic disaster has struck you, your family or your workplace.
The losses are not to be taken lightly.
We are all eager to return to some semblance of normal, whatever that may be.
Critics of the economic shutdown say the cure is worse than the disease. They call for a quick if not immediate lifting of restrictions.
We agree with Gov. Tate Reeves’ measured response to extend the state stay-safe-in-place order for at least another week, and we would extend it beyond that if necessary.
On March 11, Mississippi reported its first case of COVID-19.
On March 25, Lauderdale County reported its first case, the same day the state totals reached 377 cases and five deaths.
On April 4, Lauderdale County reported its first COVID-19 death and its total of cases reached 61 as the state totals jumped to 1,455 cases and 35 dead.
By Friday, Lauderdale County reported 181 cases, 13 deaths and outbreaks at six long-term care facilities. The state reported 3,793 cases and 140 deaths.
The numbers are not declining, and they would have been worse without the current restrictions.
We become numb to those daily statistics, too. They are only numbers until they become the face of a family member, a friend or colleague.
Our race is not over.
Without a decline in COVID-19 cases or the arrival of expanded testing or more successful treatment, we encourage our leaders to stay the course of keeping us apart.
Economic loss is painful, but not as painful as the loss of a family member, a friend or colleague or the fear of sending a loved one off to care for the sick.
We’ve heard the arguments that the flu is just as deadly and that we don’t ban cars because many more people die of motor vehicle accidents.
But we have inoculations for the flu, and we do close the roads when an ice storm is coming.
To those who would fling open the doors in the name of restarting the economy, we would ask them to draw up a list of which grandparent, parent, spouse, aunt, uncle, son or daughter they would be willing to lose.
Thank you to all those making sacrifices for the greater good.
We may not see the finish line, but if we keep our focus we will get there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.