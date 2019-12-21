Mind your own business.
We are given that advice gently as children and as an admonishment as we age.
In an era when we share intimate details about ourselves on social media in the most vivid words and images, caution on the side of privacy seems firmly rooted when it comes to reporting abuse or neglect to authorities.
Privacy laws and bureaucracy, meanwhile, prevent agencies responsible for the care of children – and others most vulnerable – from sharing information that could prevent harm and in some cases save lives.
That is the conclusion we reached after a team of reporters from The Meridian Star conducted extensive research and interviews over the last few weeks following the discovery on Sept. 11 of 5-year-old Jakie Toole’s body hidden in trash bags in the basement of a home on Crabapple Drive in Meridian.
Jakie was last seen in April when his mother, Tesia Warren, left him and his brother in the care of Celeste Smith on Crabapple Drive. Warren questioned his absence when she checked on him in May, according to a statement she gave police, but Jakie wasn’t reported missing to police until Sept. 4. His badly decomposed body was found a week later.
With all of the community, we have been haunted by the question of how no one could have noticed his absence or how it had been easily explained away. If this 5-year-old had slipped through the cracks, could it happen to any other child or vulnerable adult?
The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services began receiving reports about potential problems in Jakie’s household in January 2014. Social workers found Jakie had special needs and worked with his mother to assure he was getting access to medical treatment.
CPS closed its case on Jakie in November 2017, finding other reports of potential neglect since 2014 unsubstantiated. There were no further investigations and no contact with the family until Jakie was reported missing in September.
While at a glance a policy of no follow-ups after a case is closed is understandable – no one wants a government agency keeping tabs on them for years – we believe that policy needs to change so periodic follow-ups can be made.
We acknowledge that’s a challenge when CPS was asked to make 776 investigations in Lauderdale County from January to September alone.
We found more obstacles to protecting the vulnerable following many interviews with agencies that might have been able to help.
Once a case has been reported to CPS, school districts and police have no way of knowing the status of a child or family or the disposition of the case. We would like to see more fluid communication among agencies so that a closer watch on the vulnerable is possible. We would like to see something similar to the improved communication between police and intelligence agencies following the 9/11 attacks.
There are non-governmental agencies, such as Wesley House and Families First for Mississippi that can help mediate problems and connect families to the services available to them. We would like to see a handoff to non-governmental agencies once CPS cases are closed.
Ordinary citizens, also, need to become more involved in identifying and reporting suspected problems. We need to get outside our homes and get to know our neighbors and recognize when something is awry. We need to look up from our cell phones at the checkout counters and report abuse or neglect when it’s apparent.
As noted in our special report, everyone in Mississippi is a mandated reporter. Anyone can report concerns about a child through a centralized hotline, online app or e-reporting system.
To report child abuse, visit www.reportabuse.mdcps.ms.gov or call 800-222-8000.
You can also download the Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services Report Child Abuse mobile app through the App Store or Google Play.
If the situation is a life-threatening emergency, call a local law enforcement agency or 911.
As Lea Anne Brandon with CPS told reporter Erin Kelly: “We’re so ingrained to mind our business and not to interfere, that we sometimes don’t do it to the harm of children.”
Besides the perpetrator, we could say no one was to blame in Jakie’s disappearance. For him and others like him, though, we could also say we could all be to blame.
