Imagine you are a member of a family, and when decisions are being made about where you may live, who will be your neighbor, potential impacts on your health, the way your money will be used and so on, you are asked to leave the room.
There’s no need to imagine that. It is happening on a regular basis when your elected Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors and the unelected people who advise them meet in executive session.
As reporter Whitney Downard wrote in The Meridian Star last weekend, over the course of 22 meetings from January to June, the Board of Supervisors spent almost 52 hours in executive session compared to less than 19 hours in open public meetings. In other words, 64 percent of the supervisors’ meeting time was behind closed doors.
We say that reliance on executive session time is excessive and needs to end to give the public a greater knowledge of how its leaders are acting in their behalf and more opportunity for the public to participate in their government and contribute to the conversation.
In establishing the Mississippi Open Meetings Act, in 1972, the Mississippi Legislature declared: “It being essential to the fundamental philosophy of the American constitutional form of representative government and to the maintenance of a democratic society that public business be performed in an open and public manner, and that citizens be advised of and be aware of the performance of public officials and the deliberations and decisions that go into the making of public policy, it is hereby declared to be the policy of the State of Mississippi that the formation and determination of public policy is public business and shall be conducted at open meetings except as otherwise provided herein.”
We agree.
Decisions – and no decisions – have been made in recent years regarding public safety at the county courthouse, the potential purchase of the federal building, the purchase of the old Village Fair Mall site on 22nd Avenue, the development of an industrial park on Sweet Gum Bottom Road, as a few examples, with little oversight by the public.
Could members of the public add to the conversation, offer potential solutions, indicate how they would like their money spent, express their approval or disapproval of the supervisors’ actions …?
Maybe, maybe not, but we don’t know when 64 percent of the discussion is in private.
We understand the need for some private discussions when the cost of a business transaction or legal settlement could be affected or when accusations in a personnel matter have not been confirmed. That’s why the law allows for exceptions. But it should be exactly that, an exception and not the rule.
Board attorney Lee Thaggard, in Downard’s article, explained the skewed executive session time as necessary because of the current focus by the board on economic development discussions.
We would grant that to a certain extent, but we also would say the public also needs to be part of that economic development discussion.
We would note, also, that while we timed these executive sessions only over the first six months of this year, over-reliance on executive sessions has been a long-time practice of the Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors.
And the elongated executive sessions can lead to abuses when supervisors slip into discussions of non-exempted topics.
Indeed, the Mississippi Ethics Commission fined supervisors in early 2011 when a previous board discussed garbage fees in executive session.
It isn’t a leap to suspect other violations of the law have occurred.
Supervisors, open your discussions to your Lauderdale County family. Following state law, encouraging public participation and improving public trust are all good reasons to open those doors and stop your over-reliance on secret discussions.
