A CROWN FOR THE SEASON OF GIVING and the kindness you expressed to family, friends and strangers alike as Christmas Day approached.
You may have given a generous gift, purchased someone else’s groceries, helped a broken-down traveler or you may have done something smaller such as dropped off cookies, donated a gift or let the other three cars go first at the four-way stop sign.
No matter the gesture, you made someone smile and you felt better about yourself. May you carry that spirit with you deep into the new year.
A CROWN FOR EVERYONE WHO WORKED on Christmas Day – first responders, service members, hospitality workers, nurses, doctors, clergy, utility workers and many more who keep our world running so others may celebrate.
Thank you.
A FROWN FOR THE ANGRY ANONYMOUS CALLER who left a message for us last week, unhappy with our choice of a particular story.
We’re sorry you didn’t leave a name and number. We like talking with our readers, even when they may want to give us an earful. By listening, we learn your likes and dislikes.
We don’t guarantee you’ll be happy with all the news we deliver. Making everyone happy every day would be impossible, but we’re confident in the balance we’ll make you smile more often than not.
A CROWN FOR RANDY FERINO WAYNE JR. and the Meridian High School theater group for its production of “Death by Design,” an original play by Wayne.
The group will be presenting the play at The Mississippi Theater Association Theater Festival Jan. 16-19, 2020 in Oxford.
It tells the emotional story of the 1959 fire at the Negro Industrial School for Boys in Wrightsville, Arkansas that killed 21 people. The play won honors for best best technical achievement, best overall theatrical experience and two all-star cast awards at Dramafest in Starkville.
Wayne and his group are known for their skill in presenting weighty material, including “Tell My Story: The Death of Emmett Till” in 2017.
Good luck in Oxford and beyond.
If you would like to help the group pay for living expenses, transportation, registration, and food at the Oxford competition, visit https://tinyurl.com/vsnaubh.
A CROWN FOR THE ALLIANCE FUTBOL CLUB 2007 U13 girls team for qualifying for the U.S. Youth Soccer’s Mid-South Conference regional league.
“Typically the best teams are out of major cities, so for a little team out of Meridian to qualify, it’s a heck of an accomplishment,” AFC President Rusty Warden told The Star.
Congratulations.
A FROWN FOR ANY RECYCLABLES tossed in with the trash this week and throughout the year.
Think twice before you send something to the landfill that can be reused.
