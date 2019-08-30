CROWNS FOR JERRY THIGPEN and the Meridian Housing Authority.
As The Meridian Star’s Bianca Moorman reports this weekend, Thigpen made a promise to his wife as she died to follow through and purchase a home for their family.
Thigpen walked to work, skimped on unnecessary things and used the MHA’s Homeownership Transition Program to save money to purchase a home this summer on Iris Street in Meridian.
The process took three years, but Thigpen finds realizing the “American Dream” worth the sacrifice.
The MHA program began in 2013 to help public housing residents become home owners.
We think it’s a worthwhile program for the individuals, neighborhoods and the community in general. Buyers take ownership in their community in addition to their dwelling.
People interested in the program may call Shelia Austin, public housing family self-sufficiency coordinator, at 601-693-2800, ext. 228 or email saustin@meridianhousing.net.
A CROWN FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN, which is celebrated 50 years in Marion this week.
On Labor Day weekend, we’re thankful the company has maintained 150 jobs in our community. Its skilled workers take pride in building 50 percent of the fuselage for the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, according to the company.
As Marion Mayor Elvis Hudson said, there would be no town without the Lockheed Martin plant.
A CROWN FOR MULTI-COUNTY COMMUNITY SERVICE AGENCY, which is using an $18,000 grant to help connect senior clients in Lauderdale, Kemper and Clarke counties with healthy food.
The agency fills grocery lists for qualifying individuals and the food can than be picked up or delivered to people who are homebound.
A CROWN FOR CLARKDALE TEACHER Toni Buchanan, the Mississippi Agriculture Education Central District Teacher of the Year for 2019.
Her grandparents grew soybeans and raised cattle and she was involved in 4-H as a student, but as a Clarkdale teacher she’s helped introduce new technology into the program and she’s helped build her students’ leadership skills.
“So many people think of ag as just as old school, but the truth is that it’s on the cutting edge of technology and medicine,” she told The Star.
A CROWN FOR ROSALIND OPERTON, the former Meridian Public School District administrator and teacher before that.
She’s now using her experience and skills at Mississippi State University Meridian to educate future teachers and administrators.
Sharing your knowledge to the next generation is a great gift for the future of our community.
A CROWN FOR LABORERS of all types.
Whether you plow a field, construct a building, drive a patrol, serve food, heal a patient, fly a plane, mow a lawn, enter data, repair a vehicle, fight fires or any other of the thousands of jobs across Mississippi, we celebrate the work you do.
Take a bow and a day off.
A FROWN if you find yourself working through the weekend. We thank you for providing services for others and hope you’re given another day of rest.
Critical frowns take a holiday this weekend.
