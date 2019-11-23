A CROWN FOR ANOTHER ROUND: The Progressive Pipeline corporate office workers who move into their new downtown offices and the people who check into the refurbished Threefoot Building hotel will have a new place to wet their whistle in November 2020.
John and Bridget Purdy talked this week about their plan to move their Threefoot Brewery next summer into the former Merchants and Farmers Bank building on 23rd Avenue. With investor Rebecca Dulaney backing them, the building is being remodeled and will include two apartments on the second floor.
While it’s not yet in its permanent home, the Jimmie Rodgers Museum also reopened last week in its temporary location across from the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience on Front Street.
We still have a ways to go, but there’s reason to celebrate as a commitment is made to fill each downtown building. As noted previously, downtown didn’t lose its occupants all at once and vibrancy won’t be restored all at once.
Now, if only another buyer would step forward to purchase the vacant old Meridian Police Station on the other side of the City Hall lawn, where the Purdys first tried to place their brewery …
A CROWN FOR EAGAN TILGHMAN AND HIS FAMILY, who talked with reporter Cheryl Owens this week about his experience as one of the 10 crafters selected for the NBC show “Making It” with Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.
Tilghman’s creative skills will be on display nationwide beginning with the first episode on Dec. 2.
We first reported about Tilghman, then a Northeast High School student, in August 2017, when his makeup work turned his little brother into the image of the character Pennywise from Stephen King’s “It.” That work went viral on social media.
He was featured again this summer for his set design of the Meridian Little Theatre’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors.” Those who saw that show already know his talent.
In his interview with Owens, Tilghman, 19, gave credit to his parents: “They always believed in me, pushed me to do what I thought was best, and gave me the mindset I could do things like this.”
We applaud parents such as the Tilghmans, who recognize the individuality of their children and encourage them to nurture their talents and ambitions.
Eagan says he would like to work on Hollywood sets someday. We think he’ll make it.
A CROWN FOR JADA McDOUGLE, the Newton County senior who announced her decision this week to continue her track and field career at Mississippi State.
Landing on a Division I track and field team is accomplishment enough, but to do it, McDougle had to overcome a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus suffered last October. She demonstrated her complete recovery by finishing fifth in the 100-meter dash and 22nd in the 200-meter dash at the USA Track & Field National Junior Olympic Championship in July.
A CROWN FOR CLARKCO STATE PARK MANAGER TONY FLEMING, who the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks recognized as 2019 park manager of the year.
Improvements and fun activities at the park are noticeable.
While Fleming credits AmeriCorps and the Friends of ClarkCo for improvements at the park and his award, those improvements take leadership, too, and he’s earned his bow.
A CROWN FOR MERIDIAN’S EMILY WHITE, a singer-songwriter who signed a recording contract Friday with Creative Dreams Music Network of Nashville on Friday.
The country music artist has been playing at venues around East Mississippi. May she inspire other local artists as they aspire to a grander stage.
A CROWN FOR RACE DIRECTOR EVELYN WATKINS and organizers and volunteers of the Magnolia Marathon.
The marathon, half-marathon and relay drew 250 participants from 25 states, including California and Hawaii. While many of the runners were from East Mississippi and West Alabama, many more stayed in our hotels, ate at our restaurants, filled up on gas and shopped locally.
We’re all winners in events such as this.
A FROWN FOR THE LOSS OF CAITLIN SOLLIE POWELL.
Her fight against cancer was a public one as the daughter of Sheriff Billy Sollie and his wife, Diann.
Her death on Thursday is painful for family and friends, but the community support, her courage and the grace of Caitlin, Sheriff Sollie and their family are inspirational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.