A CROWN TO THE CITY of Meridian and its residents for putting on the annual Christmas parade Saturday evening.
Watching the bands, dancers and many participants in the floats and the spectators along the street brings joy and many smiles to hundreds in the city.
On a smaller scale, the lighting of the Christmas tree on City Hall lawn last week brought out a good crowd downtown. People will turn out for a good reason.
Those who are prone to a humbug attitude would benefit from a dose of this Christmas spirit.
While concerns about crime aren’t taken lightly, especially after yet another homicide Friday night, the reality is there is much more to celebrate than fear in the city of Meridian.
A FROWN FROM A READER who noted he would like to give a crown to the city for its Christmas decorations and lights, but throws in a frown for some malfunctioning lights on the city’s Christmas tree and a missed tree at Dumont Plaza.
Maybe the city elves can work on those requests.
STICKING WITH THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT, a crown to Meridian Little Theatre for its holiday season production of “Elf The Musical,” which closed Tuesday night.
The wealth of talented performers in this community is amazing and gives us one more reason to smile.
A CROWN TO ADRIAN CROSS for her appointment as the next executive director of the Meridian Freedom Project.
Cross is only 32 but has already spent much of her life volunteering and giving back to her community.
Now she will be helping to shape other young lives through the Meridian Freedom Project, a non-profit that focuses on empowering young people and developing future leaders.
Her goal is to inspire others and serve more young people.
"I'm showing our kids that they can be in leadership positions when they grow up," Cross told reporter Bianca Moorman. "You don’t have to be 50 or 60 years old. You can be 32, as long as you work hard.”
A CROWN TO THE ENTERPRISE boys basketball team, its coaches and its opposition for recognizing the valuable contribution Grant Goodman makes on the basketball court.
Goodman has Down syndrome, but that has not prevented him from scoring points both literally at the free-throw line and figuratively by motivating his team from the bench as reported Tuesday by sports writer Matt Case.
Thanks to all involved for a great lesson in sportsmanship.
A FROWN FOR ANOTHER loss of life due to an argument ended with the firing of a gun.
Deondra Brandon, 29, of Meridian was killed Friday night at the CITGO gas station on Highway 19 when an argument got out of hand, police said. A suspect hasn’t been identified.
The fatal shooting follows another that took the life of Almond Turner, a retired George assistant police chief and school board member, at a birthday party Nov. 23 in Meridian. His nephew, Christopher Denson, 41, of Meridian is charged with murder.
We think its senseless to believe a gun will solve a problem. It may end the argument in a split second, but it takes away a life and ruins many more.
