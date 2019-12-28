Cheers to Meridian’s new open-container ordinance – with some reservations.
People who enjoy beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks will be able to carry a to-go cup out of downtown restaurants and breweries Thursday through Saturday nights in a newly designated recreation district effective Jan. 30.
As Meridian increasingly hitches its wagon to tourism as it attempts to restore downtown’s vibrancy, it makes sense to follow the lead of other Mississippi cities such as Laurel, Tupelo, Gulfport and Hattiesburg that already have similar ordinances.
Diners from Meridian’s current lineup of downtown restaurants and coming attractions such as the Threefoot Brewery and the Courtyard by Marriott in the restored Threefoot Building will have an additional incentive to remain downtown.
We can see the advantage of allowing downtown visitors to wander to an evening event at the MSU Riley Center, The MAX, a Third Thursday night at Dumont Plaza or a community event on the City Hall lawn.
That presence of people downtown might encourage other business owners to keep their shops open as patrons spend additional time in the city between dinner and a show.
Charles Frazier, the owner of Weidmann’s Restaurant, told reporter Erin Kelly, he believes the law will spur more business in the city as he cited a need for more bars and restaurants to draw people into Meridian.
As we’ve noted before, the more we increase the presence of diners, shoppers and other visitors downtown, the less we will yield the city to criminals who prefer do their business in the dark.
There are other obvious advantages. Increased spending on drinks or other goods in the city, with more people staying downtown, means increased tax revenue, which leads to improved city services.
Our reservations are tied to the need to preserve moderation.
Not everyone “drinks responsibly.”
• Proprietors and servers will need to keep an eye on patrons who after a couple of drinks may be poor candidates for ordering one for the road.
• Family, friends and associates will need to make sure there’s a designated driver when it’s time to leave the city.
• Police will need to increase downtown patrols, both on foot and in cruisers.
Ward 2 Councilman Tyrone Johnson, who along with Ward 4 Councilwoman Kim Houston voted against the law, cited that need for caution.
We are concerned, also, about the ordinance’s impact on family-friendly events, such as downtown evening parades and the State Games of Mississippi Opening Ceremonies.
We question whether moderation can be controlled at those big family events or whether there may be a need to suspend the law on those evenings.
We urge the city to analyze the impact on those events and safety issues as alcohol trickles out onto the streets. As Ward 5 Councilman Weston Lindemann noted, the council could repeal the law if it does not work out.
Meanwhile, we’ll raise a toast to the ordinance’s success.
