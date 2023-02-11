Editor’s note: This is the third installment of a four-part series as Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith reviews his first 18 months in office. 

In our first 18 months, this administration has sought ways to strengthen our economy, provide better quality of life and build on our local assets – and we continue to do so.

Meridian has experienced tremendous growth through a vast array of commercial projects (both large and small), construction of new homes as well as other improvements – all workings of the City’s Community Development Department.

This success continues as we, “Plan the work, and work the plan.”

Community Development

The City’s Community Development Department serves the Meridian community in a number of capacities, particularly the areas of economic, physical and cultural development and growth. Following is a breakdown of activity over the last 18 months by departments:

Building & Inspection

Following is a listing of commercial projects started since July 1, 2021:

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

Free Gospel Church

Retail Shopping Center on Hwy 39 Bypass

Carwash on North Hills Street

Dollar General on State Boulevard

Taco Bell on North Hills Street

Lauderdale County Courthouse

Rainbow Carwash behind Jack’s

Zaxby’s

Retail shopping center by IHOP

Starbuck’s (located in the retail shopping center by IHOP)

Parish Tractor on Jimmie Rodgers Parkway

TRU Hotel addition

Dean Aircraft expansion

Southern Crop Cannabis Growing Facility

KFC renovation on Frontage Road

Starbuck’s in Threefoot Hotel

ALDI

Hill Real Estate addition and renovation

JB’s BBQ on Eighth Street

Southern Lights Cannabis Growing Facility

Performance Academy on Fifth Street

9 Cannabis Dispensaries

And numerous smaller projects

Total valuation of commercial projects since July 1, 2022: $60,357,479

 

 

