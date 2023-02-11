Editor’s note: This is the third installment of a four-part series as Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith reviews his first 18 months in office.
In our first 18 months, this administration has sought ways to strengthen our economy, provide better quality of life and build on our local assets – and we continue to do so.
Meridian has experienced tremendous growth through a vast array of commercial projects (both large and small), construction of new homes as well as other improvements – all workings of the City’s Community Development Department.
This success continues as we, “Plan the work, and work the plan.”
Community Development
The City’s Community Development Department serves the Meridian community in a number of capacities, particularly the areas of economic, physical and cultural development and growth. Following is a breakdown of activity over the last 18 months by departments:
Building & Inspection
Following is a listing of commercial projects started since July 1, 2021:
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office
Free Gospel Church
Retail Shopping Center on Hwy 39 Bypass
Carwash on North Hills Street
Dollar General on State Boulevard
Taco Bell on North Hills Street
Lauderdale County Courthouse
Rainbow Carwash behind Jack’s
Zaxby’s
Retail shopping center by IHOP
Starbuck’s (located in the retail shopping center by IHOP)
Parish Tractor on Jimmie Rodgers Parkway
TRU Hotel addition
Dean Aircraft expansion
Southern Crop Cannabis Growing Facility
KFC renovation on Frontage Road
Starbuck’s in Threefoot Hotel
ALDI
Hill Real Estate addition and renovation
JB’s BBQ on Eighth Street
Southern Lights Cannabis Growing Facility
Performance Academy on Fifth Street
9 Cannabis Dispensaries
And numerous smaller projects
Total valuation of commercial projects since July 1, 2022: $60,357,479
