Editor’s note: This is the final installment of a four-part series.
In recent weeks, we have discussed how this administration has made great strides toward making Meridian a stronger, more viable community over the last 18 months. While faced with a number of challenges, we have been able to move forward through strategic planning, time and effort.
In short, this administration is dedicated to doing the very best for the citizens of Meridian. As we continue to work in that vein, we will “Plan the work, and work the plan.”
This final installment of “The First 18” focuses on Meridian Parks and Recreation.
Parks improve the local tax base and increase property values. Quality parks and recreation are often cited as one of the Top 3 reasons businesses reference in relocation decisions, according to a number of studies. Additionally, parks and recreation facilities offer health and environmental benefits and are a tangible reflection of the quality of life in a given community.
Meridian Parks and Recreation has been evaluated and we have sought means for improvement, including pursuing bonds. As a result, the department’s facilities have undergone a number of upgrades since 2021:
Lakeview Golf Course: New greens on golf course; new ceramic tile flooring installed at the club house; new paint inside the golf course club house; improvements to bunkers and sand traps; acquired Fairway Mower for upkeep of greens; and improvements to bunkers and sand traps.
Painting outside of the golf course’s club house is set to begin in spring.
Parks and sports facilities: Highland Park- Basketball courts resurfaced and painted, and dedicated to Meridian native and former NBA player Derrick McKey; a Kids Play Zone added to the park’s two other courts; swimming pools – painted inside and outside the pool house, purchased new pool vacuum and in the process of replacing chemical pumps; Dentzel Carousel repaired; roof replaced at Disabled Veterans Building; Velma Young Park - Basketball courts resurfaced and painted; Sammie Davidson Sports Complex – Press box has new paint and a new look.
Welcome pole banners have been installed at all parks and sports facilities (Highland Park, Velma Young Park, Ben Arthur Davis Park, Sammie Davidson Sports Complex, Northeast Park Soccer Complex, Phil Hardin Park and the Jaycee Soccer Complex. All playgrounds have new mulch and the athletic fields over-seeded and aerated for winter.
Resurfacing and painting of basketball courts at Ben Arthur Davis Park are set to begin in February. Work has started on playground shade at Planet Playground, as well as for new entrance signs at Northeast Park Soccer Complex, Jaycee Soccer Complex, Ben Arthur Davis Park and Velma Young Park.
Meridian Parks and Recreation is awaiting approval of a grant with the Mississippi Archives and History to repair the Dentzel Carousel. The department seeks to obtain a $5 million bond for major upgrade of the city’s parks and recreation facilities.
The department has been approved for a $1.2 million cap loan for renovations. The Meridian City Council approved Davis and Purdy Architects for work on the Frank Cochran, which is set to begin in the spring and finish Spring 2024.
