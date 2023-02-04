Editor’s note: This is the second installment of a four-part series.
We continue our discussion on how our administration has made strides toward making Meridian a stronger, more viable community in the last 18 months.
The safety of our community is paramount. Yes, we have been faced with challenges, particularly staffing shortages in our police department. But we - like communities nationwide facing similar obstacles - have and continue to make critical moves and strides toward improvement.
The Meridian Police Department, the Meridian Fire Department and the Meridian Public Safety Training Facility are tasked with assuring our city’s safety and it is a responsibility they do not take lightly. Each department is committed to making Meridian a place where everyone is and feels safe.
“Plan the work, and work the plan.”
Meridian Police Department
The current staffing shortage of the Meridian Police Department reflects a nationwide crisis, exacerbated by retirements and resignations, according to the National Police Forum. We are working tirelessly to increase our numbers, and are beginning to see results.
While our force may be small in numbers, this has not deterred the men and women who serve and protect our community. Since September 2021 and under the leadership of Chief Deborah Naylor-Young, the department has acquired 27 officers – one being a K-9 officer – and made 17 promotions: corporal, sergeant and lieutenant;
Chief Naylor-Young also has placed officers in various task forces - including the U.S. Marshals Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) - while continuing bi-weekly meeting with various agencies – including the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshals, ATF, the FBI, the state District Attorney’s office and U.S. Attorney General’s office. Chief Naylor-Young also has a working relationship with other local law enforcement agencies.
The Chief prides herself on training and has re-implemented MPD’s SWAT unit and is in the process of reimplementing the department’s Gang Unit. Officers have undergone various trainings, including: SWAT Certification School, SWAT Commander, Recruitment Drone Certification, Active Shooter, Interview and Interrogation, Defensive Driving, Advance Crime Scene Investigation, Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) and CPR. Chief Naylor-Young continues to actively search for more in-house training.
A televised Cold Case Files Series has been implemented which has led to some of the 34 murder/manslaughter arrests during the last 18 months.
Meridian Fire Department
As a modern professional fire and emergency services organization, the Meridian Fire Department continues its mission to minimize or eliminate threats from all emergency events directed at any citizen’s life or property. Firefighters train and certify to high professional standards, as well as educate the public in fire prevention.
In 2021 the City of Meridian began the complex and difficult task of changing the radio system used by all departments to the state-of-the-art and free to use state radio system. A new fire engine was designed, budgeted and ordered to maintain the most up-to-date and efficient fleet of apparatus possible.
Staffing increased with nine firefighters hired. Fifteen firefighters were trained to Mississippi certified firefighters. Three were promoted to Senior Firefighter and four were promoted to Fire Captain.
A drone was purchased and two firefighters were licensed to fly it for rescue and fire investigation purposes. And a reserve fire engine was donated to Lauderdale County schools’ fire and law education program.
Meridian Public Safety Training Facility
Our commitment to having a trained workforce is exemplified through the Meridian Public Safety Training Facility. For more than 10 years, the facility has been at the cutting edge of basic and advanced firefighter and law enforcement training. It has also hosted Homeland Security-sponsored events, as well as national-level exercises.
In the last 18 months, the public safety training facility has received more than $425,000 in grants to provide active shooter and search and rescue training to first responders in Mississippi. Additionally, the facility recovered $120,000 in emergency funds for Winter Storm 2021 and COVID-19 response, with an additional $315,000 in the final stages of review.
In 2022, the Meridian Public Safety Training Facility launched CodeRED, a high-speed telephone calling/texting/e-mail system to notify local residents and businesses about emergency situations. Those registered with the system receive emergency notifications on weather, advisories such as boil water notices or general information regarding street closures, as well as other pertinent information
