Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday:
• Aggravated domestic violence, Robert J. Warren, born in 1984, 2607 41st St., Meridian.
• Disorderly conduct - Vernon Stennis, born in 1985, 1010 Greenwald Drive, Meridian. Stennis is also charged with disturbing the peace.
• Disturbing the peace - Brittany Taylor, born in 1989, 1010 Greenwald Drive, Meridian.
• Simple assault - Antonio Williams, born in 1974, 4413 3rd St., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Derek E. Thomas, born in 1982, 152 CR 51313 Rose Hill. Thomas is also charged with telephone harassment.
• Disorderly conduct - Janett R. Frazier, born in 1981, 381 Hawkins Crossing Drive, Meridian. Frazier is also charged with public drunk.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Monday to Tuesday:
Commercial burglary
• 1700 block of 2nd St. South, 2:12 p.m.
Auto burglary
• 1200 block of 22nd Ave. Heights, 3:59 p.m.
Residential burglary
• 4100 block of 19th St., 6:31 p.m.
• 8000 block of Van Zyverden Road, 10:52 p.m.
Shootings
• 1900 block of 33rd Ave., 5:46 a.m.
• 20th Ave., 7:22 a.m.
• Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• False alarm, Hwy. 45 North.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Monday through Tuesday:
• Brushfire, Hwy. 496 (Southeast).
• Emergency medical service call, Arundel Road (South).
• Emergency medical service call, Lauderdale-Toomsuba (Toomsuba).
• Assist, Sam Lackey (Marion).
• Emergency medical service call, Calusa Road (Martin).
• Vehicle fire, Will Wright Road (Southeast).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 34 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
