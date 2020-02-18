Meridian Police Department
The Meridian Police Department reported the following arrests between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Monday:
• Burglary/dwelling house - Zachery Marquez Carr, 19, 673 Conehatta St., Marion.
• Petit larceny - Khaliah McDonald, born in 1977, 615 Conover Road, Durhan, N.C.
• Petit larceny - Alice Benton, born in 1997, 2002 Greensboro Ave., Tuscaloosa, Ala.
• Stalking - Rareshia Rigsby, born in 1995, 200 23rd St. Apt. B122, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - James L. Gentry, born in 1993, 2332 Front St. Apt. 6, Meridian.
• Carrying concealed weapon, Zachery M. Carr, born in 2000, 673 Conehatta St., Marion. Carr is also charged with shooting in the city.
• Shoplifting/two counts - Johnathan L. Price, born in 1976, 3009 Willow Drive, Meridian. Price is also charged with simple assault/two counts, willful trespassing.
• Embezzlement - Querida Bell, born in 1993, 1624 9th Ave. Apt. 7, Meridian. Bell is also charged with petit larceny, simple assault.
• DUI/first offense - Latony Jordan, born in 1993, 2305 D St. Apt. C4, Meridian.
• Public drunk - Joseph T. Massengill, born in 1967, 811 Sumpter 27 Cuba, Ala. Massengill is also charged with disorderly conduct.
• DUI/first/other - Laurie T. Castle, born in 1968, 220 East Church St., Quitman.
• Simple assault/threat - Billy R. Burrage, born in 1958, 1801 24th St. Apt. C1, Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Michael Griffin, born in 1975, 1316 44th Ave., Meridian.
• Domestic violence - Miguel A. Lozano, born in 1979, 913 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Shoplifting - Tashondra Cole, born in 1990, 2015 Mosby Rd. Apt. F6, Meridian. Cole is also charged with simple assault.
• DUI/first offense - Marilyn A. Waldron, born in 1976, 349 49th Court, Meridian. Waldron is also charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct.
• DUI/first offense - Robert L. Hayes, born in 1989, 2200 26th Ave. Apt. B, Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Marcus D. Wallace, born in 1995, 1321 45th Ave., Meridian.
• Willful trespassing - Jacoby Clayton, born in 1994, 3618 40th St., Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Meridian Police Department reported the following incidents from Friday to Monday:
Robbery
• At 7:32 p.m., Feb. 17, 1200 block of 22nd Ave. Heights.
Commercial burglary
• At 9:57 a.m., Feb. 15, 2000 block of Mosby Road.
Stolen vehicles
• At 10:28 a.m., Feb. 17, 3100 block of 18th Ave.
Auto burglary
• At 7:37 p.m., Feb. 14, 1300 block of 18th Ave.
• At 1:01 a.m., Feb. 15, 2000 block of 38th Ave.
• At 4:56 p.m., Feb. 15, 2100 block of 9th St.
• At 12:22 a.m., Feb. 16, 100 block of Hwy. 11/80.
Residential burglary
• At 5:44 p.m., Feb. 14, 4200 block of 38th St.
• At 12:14 a.m., Feb. 15, 2300 block of 44th Ave.
• At 3:32 a.m., Feb. 17, 1500 block of 9th Ave.
• At 8:46 a.m., Feb. 17, 500 block of 41st Ave.
• At 10:12 a.m., Feb. 17, 800 block of B St.
• At 7:51 p.m., Feb. 17, 3700 block of 26th St.
Shootings
• At 6:11 p.m., Feb. 17, 3100 block of Valley St.
• Meridian Police responded to 18 shots fired calls but when officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests from 8:44 a.m. Friday and 8:43 a.m. Monday.
• DUI/first offense - Marilyn K. Adams, 57, 915 Ward Road, Cuba, Ala. Adams is also charged with careless driving.
• DUI/second offense - Endy Alter, 63, 3675 Pamelia Drive, Lauderdale. Alter is also charged with expired license tag, no liability insurance, suspended driver’s license.
• Suspended driver’s license - Atasia Tamara Clarissa Anthony, 23, 905 Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian. Anthony is also charged with expired tag.
• Sale of controlled substance - Ronchavell Ronae Atterberry, 21, 2427 4th Ave., Meridian.
• Assault on law enforcement officer/two counts - Larry Campbell Brown, 21, 6442 Chickasaw St., Marion. Brown is also charged with resisting arrest.
• No driver’s license - Christopher Daniel Bryer, 39, 4690 Zero Rd., Meridian. Bryer is also charged with spilling load on street, no liability insurance, petit larceny, false ID information, seat belt violation, switched tag/license plate.
• Possession of controlled substance - John A. Chambers, 45, 1084 Fredrickson Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Kimberly Camille Cox, 28, 9351 Hwy. 19N, Collinsville. Cox is also charged with no liability insurance, expired license tag.
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent - Ricky Levon Floyd, 55, address N/A, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Derrick Deon Forbes, 35, 1407 15th St., Meridian. Forbes is also charged with disregard of traffic device.
• No driver’s license - Ladeisha Shondecia Mona Hayes, 24, 2904 36th St., Meridian. Hayes is also charged with improper equipment.
• Contempt of court/two counts - Brandy Necole Holley, 42, 4116 South St., Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Laramie Brooke Jayroe, 24, 11860 BIA 0024, Philadelphia.
• Court order/mandatory days, Ashley Jenkins, 35, 135 Estelle Ave., Stonewall.
• No driver’s license - Ben Franklin Kelly, 24, 3554 General Mooney Road, Toomsuba. Kelly is also charged with improper equipment, no liability insurance.
• No driver’s license - David Paul McArthur Jr., 49, 1441 Bailey Acres Circle, Bailey. McArthur Jr. is also charged with unauthorized use of vehicle (joyriding).
• DUI/third offense - Johnny Jerome Patton, 38, 3524 35th Ave. Meridian.
• Exploitation of a child/11 counts - Nathan Powe, 31, 9033 Lizelia Road, Meridian.
• No driver’s license - Craig Alan Preston, 50, 3514 Old 8th St. Road, Meridian.
• Telephone harassment - Isiah Roberts, 23, 9314 Lauderdale Toomsuba Road, Lauderdale.
• Simple assault/two counts - Roy William Rogers, Jr., 56, 7796 Pine Springs Road, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Kevin Wayne Sanderford, 41, 4923 SL Wilson Road, Meridian. Sanderford is also charged with expired driver’s license.
• Contempt of court - Amanda Allen Thompson, 35, 4658 Zero Road, Meridian.
• DUI/other substance - Jerry Eugene Turk Jr., 47, 3039 Rob Sims Road, Meridian.
• Suspended driver’s license - Edward Tyrone Walker, 40, 1730 Lizzie Road, Meridian. Walker is also charged with seat belt violation, no liability insurance, careless driving.
• No driver’s license - Markcus Dewayne Wallace II, 24, 1321 45th Ave., Meridian. Wallace is also charged with seat belt violation, insurance card law in vehicle.
• Credit card/intent to defraud/two counts - Joie Taylor Walters, 22, 2371 Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian.
• Child support/failure to pay/two counts, 34, 200 23rd St. Meridian.
Incident Reports
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department reported the following incidents from Friday through Monday:
Burglary
• Fred Clayton Road, Meridian.
• Grissom Road, Meridian.
Stop suspicious
• 6th Place, North Hills, Meridian.
• Crescent Lake Road, Meridian.
Disturbance
• Lauderdale/Toomsuba Road, Toomsuba.
Suspicious vehicle
• Shiloh Vimville Road/Irby, Meridian.
Theft
• Collinsville Road, Meridian.
Fire Runs
The Meridian Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
Feb. 14
• Medical assist, North Hills St.
• Dispatched and canceled en route, Hwy. 11/80.
Feb. 15
• Outside fire, State Blvd.
• Unauthorized burning, 48th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
• Lock-in, Lake Drive.
• Vehicle accident, Royal Road.
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 39.
Feb. 16
• Vehicle accident, 9th Ave.
• False alarm, 13th St.
Feb. 17
• Hazmat investigation, 57th Ave.
• Smoke/odor removal, 11th St.
• Lock-out, 23rd Ave.
• Vehicle accident, 29th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, North Hills St.
• Vehicle accident, 15th St.
• Building fire, 65th Ave.
• Vehicle accident, Hwy. 39 bypass.
• False alarm, South Frontage Road.
The Lauderdale County Volunteer Fire Departments reported the following calls from Friday through Monday:
Feb. 14
• Motor vehicle accident, Russell-Mt. Gilead Road (Toomsuba).
• Vehicle fire, Hwy. 495 (Bailey).
Feb. 16
• Vehicle fire, MM 147 (Lost Gap, Meehan).
Feb. 17
• Emergency medical service call, Will Garrett Road (Toomsuba).
• Emergency medical service call, Knox Road (Russell).
Ambulance Runs
Metro Ambulance reported 46 emergency runs Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.