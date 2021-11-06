“I have been away from my family for a long time so that yours can be safe. I have sacrificed a lot of my life so that you may live free. I have done these things because I have sworn an oath to my country. And I will live by this oath until I die because I am and always will be an American veteran.” –-
-Unknown hero
Dr. Robert Jeffress, in his book “Praying for America,” writes, “If you are living in freedom anywhere on earth today, it is because of the United States military.” He reminds us that in World War II, the American military played a crucial role in stopping the Nazis and their allies from imposing their brutal reign far and wide.
In the Cold War, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, Americans stopped the Soviet socialists and Chinese communists from taking over the world. And in recent years, the American military has fought back radical Islamic terrorists who have attacked the West.
The United States has continually protected people all over the world from losing their freedom.
So many of our American heroes come home with wounded bodies and troubled minds. Such is the story of Louis Zamperini, a World War II veteran who spent two and a half years as a prisoner of war in a Japanese prison camp, experiencing extreme deprivation and torture.
His story, written by Laura Hillenbrand, occupied the New York Times best-seller list for three years and became a major motion picture. However, the movie skips the last chapters of Hillenbrand’s book entirely.
For many of us who read the book, the post-war stories were most important. The end of the story tells of God’s love and compassion for a wounded warrior.
Zamperini was welcomed home from the war as an American hero, but his celebrity status was short-lived. Due to the brutal treatment he had endured in the prison camp, he had nightly hallucinations recalling the horrors he had experienced.
He slipped in and out of frequent flashbacks, screaming and clawing through nightmares. During the day, he began drinking heavily and lashing out in fury in random moments. Worst of all, he became obsessed with a desire to return to Japan and murder the prison officer who had tormented him.
Seeking help for her husband, Mrs. Zamperini persuaded him to attend a Billy Graham Crusade in Los Angeles. He attended only to please his wife and slipped out early the first night.
On the second night, he planned to leave as soon as the invitation was given. “However,” explained Zamperini, “the Holy Spirit gripped my heart. I walked the aisle into the prayer room where I repented of my sins and gave my life wholly to the Lord.”
Louis Zamperini and Billy Graham became close friends. During a visit with Dr. Graham, Zamperini remarked, “Billy, within a matter of moments, my life was changed. Since that night, I have never had another nightmare about my captivity. The Lord radically transformed me.”
Later, in preparation for a trip to Japan, Zamperini wrote a letter to the Japanese prison officer: “Under your discipline, my rights, not only as a prisoner of war but also as a human being, were stripped from me. It was a struggle to maintain enough dignity and hope to live until the war’s end. The post-war nightmares caused my life to crumble, but thanks to a confrontation with God through the evangelist Billy Graham, I committed my life to Christ. Christ said, ‘Forgive your enemies and pray for them,’ I forgive you and now hope that you would also become a Christian.’”
Louis Zamperini spent the rest of his life investing the fruit of his experience in the lives of others.
He died July 7, 2014, at the age of 97.
