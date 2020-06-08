Growing up in Mississippi, I’ve noticed what society means; you’re being different. I’m an American, from Meridian, Mississippi! I graduated from the local high school. I achieved a college scholarship playing baseball! I graduated from college. I received a master’s degree from a college in Alabama.
I received a state certificate to teach in southern state, public, county and private schools. I’ve become a head baseball coach at public, private and state colleges and junior colleges
I’m a Christian! I’ve been married for 35 years. I’ve fathered seven children. I have 15 grandchildren. All our children and grandchildren are healthy and normal.
I’ve had college-graduate children, military children and grandchildren. We’ve avoided the criminal justice systems. My wife teaches at various public, private and county schools!
What if I was different?
As a Christian, the Bible states, we can become unfaithful, toward God! I grew up, knowing my father and mother! My morals and values, came from my father and mother! I would trade all the family success, in order to keep my knowledge of my father and mother.
They taught us morals and values. They didn’t remain married all their lives. Yet, they taught us morals and values! I did not grow up with a family of lawbreakers!
Today, I believe children are in search of morals and values. Prosperity and material stuff sets at the top of their list! This is identified as measuring up!
Today’s world compare prosperity as a worldly goal, (By any means necessary) with godly virtues of love and injustice. They never realize, we come into this world naked, and we die naked!
We then go before the world’s Creator, and are asked, what did we do, with the time, given on the earth?
Never learning, nor teaching, morals and values such as feeding the hungry, visiting the sick, visiting the incarcerated, giving someone who maybe thirsty; something to drink? Did you clothe the naked? Did you help the poor?
Or, did you move up into the world status of middle class? Did you forget about your no-longer-poverty status? Or did you move on to gain more world prosperity and success? Or did you forgot about, or was never taught, your morals and values; commissioned by your Creator? Did you teach your children, about morals and values; taught to you by your family?
This is what we are witnessing through the taught word; “the poor will be with you always”!
George Floyd was a gentle giant! “A poor one!” Someone who was Taught, Morales and Values! Someone who died; trying to move away from an economic status; burdened upon the least of thee; in this wealthy country!
American-African was brought to this country; financially taken advantage through his ancestors, released to become free in this “wealthy” country; only to keep him economically poor! Now I know why I’m different. I was taught morals and values. Economically I’m better off! I just don’t want to forget my morales and values; taught to me, by my parents, church community and finally, my village!
Rev. Randle Lyle Jennings is a Meridian resident.
