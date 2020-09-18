GUEST VIEW: The success of Jackson Public Schools' JROTC

Recently, my office published a study on the effectiveness of the Jackson Public School District’s Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps, the largest JROTC program in Mississippi. The results were stunning. The study found that the JPS program, which serves thousands of at-risk students, boosts student graduation rates, ACT scores, attendance rates, and other measures of success.
First, though, what exactly is JROTC?
JROTC is a program where retired military service members teach high school students courses like military history, conduct drill exercises, and require physical training. Students wear military uniforms when participating and are subject to a weekly uniform inspection. The program emphasizes leadership development, citizenship, hard work and discipline.
JPS has JROTC programs at all seven of its four-year high schools. Funding for the JPS JROTC is on a match basis, meaning that of the $5.25 million annual total cost of the program, JPS has to provide about $2.6 million per year, and the U.S. Army provides about $2.65 million. Some additional funding is provided by donors. This budget covers classroom instructors, staff personnel, uniforms, supplies, field trips, and maintenance. Depending on the number of cadets, the total cost is between $2,500 and $3,000 per student.
As State Auditor, I am always looking at where and how your tax dollars are being used, and as a publicly-funded program, we conducted this study to determine the effectiveness of the JROTC program in relation to the costs. The results were encouraging to say the least.
Our study found that, over the last decade, the JPS JROTC has continued to improve in both number of college acceptances and graduation rate. Over that time, an average of 223 JROTC cadets graduated each year, with 95% accepted to college. Additionally, those graduating classes saw an average of $4,993,806 in scholarships annually—$22,394 per cadet.
Moreover, JPS’s JROTC had an almost 100% graduation rate, compared to the state average graduation rate of 85% and the JPS district graduation rate of 75.1%. The average ACT score for cadets was 18.2, compared to the JPS average of 15.4 and the state average of 17.86.
These outcomes are a testament to the value of the JROTC programs. If we wanted a JROTC program like JPS’s across Mississippi, the cost to the state would be around $185 million per year.
In addition to the promising outcomes for students, what is encouraging about JROTC is their results are independently verified for accuracy. Since 2005, the Army JROTC has been rated by the JROTC Program for Accreditation (JPA), an independent national accrediting agency based at Fort Knox. Not surprisingly, the JPS JROTC passed with flying colors recently. In its 2020 JPA review, all seven Jackson high schools scored a “Gold Level Support”—the highest rating a JROTC program can receive.
It is not often that you see a supplemental school program, like JROTC, be reviewed by an independent, national accreditation board. We need to expand these types of data-driven education programs in Mississippi.
According to the people we interviewed for our study, Retired Army Colonel Paul Willis, the longtime director of the JPS JROTC program, has been the catalyst for JPS JROTC’s success. Col. Willis has instilled many of life lessons into his JROTC operations. JROTC programs from California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas have sent teams to learn from the JPS JROTC. Col. Willis and his team insist their success is due to a focus on experiential learning—making sure students learn and experience the kinds of careers or college majors await them after high school.
The JPS JROTC is exactly what is needed right now. As State Auditor, I am tasked with finding the best ways to not only keep your money safe but to also ensure it is being spent effectively. The JPS JROTC is a “best practice” that all of Mississippi could learn from.
Shad White is the 42nd State Auditor of Mississippi.
