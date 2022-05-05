GUEST VIEW: The late, great letter revival

I received my first letter when I was nine days old. Textbook typed, spaced, and margined, it was sent by Reverend J. Howard Scott, minister of a local church, welcoming me into the world. Today I find it iconic, a work of art, and I can imagine Reverend Scott at his desk as he labored, keystroke by keystroke, without the advantages of delete, spellcheck, and AutoCorrect, creating that letter to a colicky infant who would have no concept of its existence for decades.
I wonder how often real letters are written today. The typed or scribbled version. I understand times have changed and we humans with them. We’ve become proficient at dashing off emails, Facebook posts, texts, and tweets. We Facetime, Snapchat, and Instagram like pros.
It’s not that we no longer communicate. It’s that we seldom set aside the time or slow the spin of our private world long enough to communicate as thoughtfully and personably as in the past.
Typewriters sit ignored in antique shops and collect dust in attics. Pencils and pens accumulate by the dozens in odd drawers, relegated to check signings and grocery lists.
A few months ago, I discovered a project initiated by Keith Sharon, a writer and columnist for the Tennessean. He dubbed it “Project 88 – The Type Set,” because of the eighty-eight characters he could produce on his vintage Smith-Corona. His initial goal was to send typewritten letters to celebrities to see if any would respond. (To date, the answer has been a resounding “no.”)
He then decided to engage as many people as possible in the art of letter writing. Real letters, stuffed into envelopes, stamped, and dropped into a postal box. Hopefully, he wrote in his column, letters that told stories.
I want to replicate this. I wrote Keith a letter shortly after learning of his project. In a few weeks, swamped by the bills and junk mail, sat a return letter, produced on a typewriter with a ribbon obviously in its death throes. It was a time machine moment.
In his column, Keith shared his wish list. He said, “This project isn’t for politics. It’s not for angry rants. It’s for letters about long lost loves, people who died, stories of overcoming obstacles. It’s for inspiring people, writing about things that move you. It’s for favorite movies, sad songs, and recipes your grandmother used to make.”
I believe everyone has a story and a desire to tell it, recollections of people and times that move you. Perhaps a period in your life when the exchange of letters was your sole lifeline to something or someone dear to you.
I invite you to take part in my extension of Keith’s idea. I’m calling it The Late, Great Letter Revival. Write a letter and mail it to me. Typewriters, pens, and pencils are great choices because there’s something soothing about the clatter and clack of typewriter keys or the scratch of a point against paper.
It encourages us to think about what we are writing, to ruminate. If you’re not comfortable going back to the basics, boot up the PC. The goal is to write a letter that tells a story you’ve been wanting to tell. If you can include your phone number, that would be helpful with follow-up.
In my very first letter, arriving in its three-cent pre-stamped envelope, Reverend Scott urged nine-day-old me to be a person of whom it can be said “the world is made better because you live in it.” I wish I had given that more thought, more often, much sooner.
However, if I were able to write Reverend Scott today and ask if it’s ever too late, I suspect he would respond, “Not at all, my friend. Start when you can, how you can. It’s your story.”
Mail your letters to Doug Gray; c/o The Late, Great Letter Revival; P.O. Box 994; Fayetteville, TN. 37334.
