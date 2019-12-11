While America battles an ongoing opioid epidemic, transnational drug cartels see a business opportunity to grow what is already a multi-billion-dollar business.
The fight against drug trafficking has been a continuous battle. The growing opioid crisis has impacted families of all backgrounds and communities. Federal and state policy interventions have led to a decrease in the amount of overdose deaths from prescription opioids, however, illegal synthetic drugs continue to flood into the United States. Fentanyl, a deadly drug that is often manufactured in China, is a primary driver of the opioid epidemic and is being smuggled into the United States through drug pipelines established by Mexican cartels. The potency of fentanyl and established drug smuggling routes provide incentives for traffickers to transport this drug across our southwest border and through our mailing and shipping routes.
What separates fentanyl from other prescription opioids is its incredibly dangerous potency. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl is often combined with heroin or cocaine or pressed into pills that resemble prescription narcotics. This has devastating results on unsuspecting users who believe they are consuming a narcotic for recreational or pain-management purposes and unknowingly ingest a lethal dose of fentanyl. Many overdose deaths are caused by the consumption of cocaine, heroin, or methamphetamine that are laced with fentanyl, the slightest dosage of which can cause cardiac arrest. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 36,000 Americans died with fentanyl in their systems between 2011 and 2016. However, in 2017 alone, 28,000 deaths involving synthetic opioids were reported. As recently as August 2018, enough fentanyl was found in Mississippi to provide a lethal dose to half a million people, or about 17 percent of the population of our state.
President Donald Trump has made the opioid epidemic a top priority. In September 2019, the Trump Administration announced $7.6 million in funding to combat the opioid crisis in Mississippi. These funds are critical in supporting state and local prevention and treatment offerings to those who have been impacted by this epidemic.
Because of President Trump’s leadership and the hard work of law enforcement and organizations nationwide, we are fighting back against the rise of fentanyl and the opioid epidemic, but we are far from declaring victory. According to the 2018 National Drug Threat Assessment, the southwest border remains the primary entry point of fentanyl and is often smuggled with cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. Therefore, halting the flow of fentanyl into our country will require more manpower, technology, and infrastructure.
As a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, I have discussed the drug, immigration, and humanitarian crisis at our southwest border with our nation’s top Department of Homeland Security officials. In Fiscal Year 2018, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials seized more than one million pounds of illegal narcotics, and Customs and Border Protection interdicted 2,463 pounds of fentanyl. Federal law enforcement are working tirelessly to protect Americans from these dangerous substances, and I will continue to use my role in Congress to support the border wall, the men and women of law enforcement, and other necessary resources to help prevent the flow of illegal drugs into our country.
However, as we continue to battle for control of our borders, cartels and drug organizations are finding new ways to smuggle drugs into our country. The world wide web has opened a new avenue for foreign operatives to bypass our national security systems. A large quantity of drugs, including fentanyl, can be obtained with the simple click of a button and delivered to homes and businesses across the nation. We must also increase the ability of our law enforcement agencies to screen packages that are being shipped through other ports of entry.
Lawmakers have an obligation to protect our nation’s health and safety by enforcing preventative measures and taking aggressive action against all illicit narcotics. It is one of my greatest honors to fight for the people of Mississippi. While the opioid crisis is a great challenge, it is one we are committed to overcoming as a nation. Families, law enforcement agents, medical professionals, support groups, and churches are on the front lines in the battle against addiction. As we fight to secure our border, ensure our law enforcement agents are properly equipped to combat drug smugglers and cartels, and support drug treatment facilities for those battling substance abuse, I encourage parents, teachers, and community leaders to take an active role in sharing information about the devastating impact that drug abuse can have in our Mississippi communities.
Michael Guest, a Republican, represents Mississippi's 3rd Congressional District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.