As I look to 2020, the word VISION resonates with me.
While 2019 came with its fair share of stumbling blocks, I have remained steadfast in the vision that I have for Meridian. A Meridian with better jobs, better infrastructure, safer neighborhoods, and a better quality of life is what we deserve and what we will get. Staying focused on that vision is essential for the success of everyone.
Investing in our downtown, supporting growth in every way possible, and keeping job creation at the center of my windshield is how I will move forward in 2020. I want to fix every pothole, put more officers on the streets, strengthen our cultural events – but to do those things, Meridian must grow. Spreading the same amount of resources across this city is not a formula that works for our future.
While we have not arrived at our destination, we are clearly well on our way. Our downtown is moving – you can feel it every day. Businesses are opening all around town, construction noises fill your ears and it is a beautiful sound. We have the largest influx of new homes under construction since 2013. Our citywide LED conversion will be completed this year, showing our city in the best light possible. The Sela Ward Parkway project will continue moving forward in 2020, providing our front door a much-needed facelift. The long awaited Threefoot Marriott Hotel project will wrap up this year, with a new brewery in its shadow.
I am working with our city council to move forward with a paving bond to address our neighborhood streets. The Key Brothers Industrial site is ready for business and prospective occupants will immediately garner my attention in 2020. The remodeling and modernization of the Frank Cochran Center at Highland Park will be another key project that we will work toward in 2020 giving us another attraction to bring special memories for families.
We are proud to welcome Hobby Lobby, Event Zona, Ulta, Shipley’s Donuts, CookOut, DC Guitar Shop, and Mimmo’s Restaurant to our area. We look forward to the opening of Meridian’s newest businesses the Hype, P.J.’s Coffee, Jack’s Restaurant, Progressive Pipeline, the Threefoot Marriott, the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian, Kickin’ Crab and many more in the near future. Thank you for investing in our city.
We have accomplished so much and have even more to do. I need you, Meridian, to stay focused with me, to help make Meridian a place where people want to live, work, and raise a family.
Percy Bland is mayor of the city of Meridian.
