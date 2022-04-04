Community development expert Ellen Bourdeaux is based in Jackson these days, but she is also passionate about her Meridian roots—and has banded with local preservation advocates to craft a new vision for treatment of the city’s distinctive old buildings.
Last week, measuring her words carefully, Bourdeaux echoed calls for civic dialogue and effort on issues related to building and neighborhood preservation.
She sees opportunity in this architecture-rich community, as well as dangers associated with ignoring bight and neglect. Her voice was raised before a receptive audience in the MSU Riley Center, the restored Opera House complex that polishes Meridian’s status as a cultural center.
“Our job is to win the hearts and minds of regular people who live here,” said Bourdeaux.
She noted that the “complex, difficult, messy” challenges associated with a local preservation movement will require property owners, planners, developers and community organizers to pull together.
This work takes time and patience—and doses of courage, as preservationists contend with naysayers and limited financial resources.
In the future, we may trace a positive shift in Meridian conditions to the two-day conference titled “Crossroads: Meridian’s Preservation Map,” organized by the recently-formed Meridian Architectural Trust. I attended on behalf of The Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, as we see common ground in an appreciation for cultural history and its present-day benefits.
Noted architects ranging from Chris Risher Sr. to Samuel “Sambo” Mockbee who were associated with Meridian are among hundreds of diverse Mississippi art figures that we celebrate at The MAX. And countless music legends are linked to landmark venues like the Temple Theater and Opera House, not to mention Ray Stadium (once the site of outdoor concerts) and a Highland Park bandstand structure.
Buildings reinforce Meridian’s identity as an artistic place.
The “Crossroads” gathering served as a unique and encouraging think tank. Community residents, developers, educators, foundation executives and a few city leaders—including Mayor Jimmie Smith and Community Development Director Craig Hitt—mixed with individuals from afar (New Orleans, Dallas, Denver, etc.) who have spent years in the preservation trenches. They exchanged hopes and hard lessons.
An expert on African-American church architecture, Christopher Hunter, part of an academic contingent from Mississippi State, emphasized that preservation goals must reach beyond the details of building design and reflect community experiences. “Continuity,” “memory” and “identity” are important to the discussion, he noted.
“What does this place mean for this person or this group of people?” Hunter asked.
The Threefoot Hotel, Threefoot Brewery, MSU Riley Center and other downtown restoration projects, combined with success stories from other cities, offered an optimistic backdrop to the discussion. But architect Mark Davis, one of the Meridian Architectural Trust founders, gave a sobering assessment of recent historic building losses due to fire or structural collapses in the downtown area, with more threatened.
“It’s an emergency. It’s worse than we think,” said Davis, who fears a “domino effect” of one old building’s deterioration, often the result of steady water damage, threatening the survivability of others due to shared walls.
As meeting participants searched for pragmatic ways of addressing preservation issues, key themes emerged:
Awareness campaigns help communicate the considerable job-creation and broad economic benefits of building preservation; stepped-up code enforcement by city government can help curb property neglect; more training of young adults for specialized trades important to building restoration is needed; and fears that preservation efforts are elitist, and bring displacement of lower-income people, must be addressed.
Careful restoration work at the historic carousel house in Highland Park can influence improvements in struggling residential sections that surround the park, said Lolly Rash, Executive Director of the Mississippi Historic Trust. She strongly opposed calls by some in the community for moving the famous carousel house out of Highland Park.
Even as it acknowledges big obstacles, complex tasks ahead, Meridian’s regrouping preservationist community is scrappy in its belief that real gains are within reach.
The Architectural Trust’s slogan, “Saving Meridian’s story, one building at a time,” highlights a critical point: Connections must be made between noteworthy buildings and the Meridian narrative, at the personal (family or institution) and collective levels.
Grand in scale or modest, downtown or scattered through our rolling neighborhoods, buildings with good bones and fine designs speak to Meridian’s colorful past—and they are important to writing a hopeful new chapter. We owe a debt of gratitude to those who are giving new life to this conversation.
A Meridian native, Coleman Warner spent many years in New Orleans as a newspaper journalist and museum professional. He returned to his hometown in mid-2020 to become Director of Development for the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.