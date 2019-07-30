GUEST VIEW: Reason to oppose H.R. 5

Google Gone2Far and you will find a very detailed explanation of the projected effects of the passing of the bill H.R. 5, which did pass the United States House of Representatives May 17, 2019. The Gone2Far presentation was actually done in response to Bill H.R. 2282 last year, which did not pass. However, the liberal left began pushing again immediately and succeeded in the House this year. They are just waiting for the fight to begin in the Senate.
Why a fight? Because this bill would decimate and destroy the rights we have been given by the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States. By placing the rights of the LGBTQ+ community under the same protection as the civil rights of the African-American minority population of the United States, they are equating behavior with skin color, a condition of birth.
People used to think the words sex and gender could be used interchangeably; however, in today’s culture, and as stated in this bill, the terms are sexual orientation and gender identity. In other words, a man can think he’s a woman, or vice versa, gender identity, but the behavior falls under the category of sexual orientation. As stated in several places, the bill offers protection from discrimination, even when that person has a “perception or belief, even if inaccurate” concerning himself and his gender identity.
Furthermore, the protections listed in H.R. 5 even negate the protections given to Christians by the “Religious Freedom Restoration Act of 1993.” The First Amendment provides freedom of speech and the free exercise of religion, among other things. This bill prohibits Christians from proclaiming what the Bible instructs concerning marriage and sexual behavior. Christians would be subject to fines and/or imprisonment for preaching what they believe to be God’s truth.
To quote from the introduction to the Gone2Far “Proclamation for Morality,” we are told, “The language in ‘The Equality Act’ threatens to hijack civil rights by equating sodomy with race and biological gender. Not only will this mean same-sex showers and bathrooms are a civil right, but it will criminalize any Christian quotation of scripture that opposes LGBTQ+ behavior.”
This behavior has been proven scientifically to be the “highest risk sexual behavior,” and it is only an expression of love that the Christians warn their neighbor “about dangerous lifestyles and behaviors that lead to death or disease.”
This bill even prohibits the free exercise of a person who wants help in converting back to his gender identity given to him by God at birth, by making it illegal for a counsellor to help that person in his quest to live a normal, moral lifestyle. This is, as is often said, a “travesty of justice.” They insanely claim that the person’s prior idea of his gender identity, though it was not the gender with which he was born, is fixed and cannot be changed; however, contrary to that idea, they also claim that a person’s body genitalia is fluid and should be altered, even at a young age, by hormones and surgery.
The LGBTQ+ community is forcing on many fronts the subjection of children to their propaganda and exhibitions. Just check out the curriculum of some schools that are “showing and telling” little children all about it, even giving them the idea that they have the choice as to whether they want to be a boy or a girl. Also look up the “Drag Queen Story Hours” taking place in some public libraries.
Again, to quote from the “Proclamation for Morality,” “…race is genetic and immutable, but sexual behavior and gender rebellion are by choice. Therefore, such immoral behavior is not a civil right; and …there is no gay gene; therefore, homosexuality is a behavioral choice…”
The populace of America has been negligent concerning the protection of unborn babies who have been murdered by the millions. We are all guilty. Will we again be apathetical to the point that these humanistic people will get away with declaring war on Christianity and the Christian’s right to the protection of their innocent children and lifestyles, let alone their freedom of speech and religion?
W.J. Coleman, of Coleman & Coleman Associates, is a resident of Louisville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.