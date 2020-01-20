GUEST VIEW: Modern Meridian can benefit from MLK's philosophy

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is certainly a day of commemoration. We remember, perhaps most notably, the great orator that was — in large part — chiefly responsible for many of the successes of the civil rights movement. Much more than a masterful rhetorician, Dr. King’s contributions extended to political and philosophical thought.
Left with a bounty of eloquent, wisdom packed quotes from Dr. King, such rhetorical gems as “True peace is not merely the absence of tension; it is the presence of justice” serve as appropriate introductions into the philosophical contributions Dr. King left us with.
What is historically viewed as phase one of the civil rights movement, the successful effort to overturn the Jim Crow systems that dominated the South, was but only the beginning of the fulfillment of Dr. King’s vision. In fact, phase two, encompassing a broader economic justice agenda, had just begun to take off when an assassin’s bullet attempted to halt progress. And so while the Poor People’s Movement may have been lacking, from that point forward, in the great orations of an inspiring leader, still remaining are a number of books, transcribed speeches, and letters that shed light on what exactly that vision of the Mountaintop might entail.
Perhaps as an underlying thesis, above all else, Dr. King believed that a “revolution of values” would be necessary. He details this in his “Beyond Vietnam” speech, elaborating that this revolution would “lift neighborly concern beyond one’s tribe, race, class”. While much of that speech touched on worldwide issues, the true activism resulting from both the rhetoric and organization of the era had always seen its’ impact locally. For this reason we find reasonable parallels in such successes as the Tupelo Story — which has at its’ root the premise that in order for communities to do better, begin by identifying what keeps your neighbors struggling — then pool the necessary resources, people and ideas to improve the situation. I’m reminded similarly of a recent conversation in which a local businessperson suggested that people of means might pool their resources together to improve the situation of our struggling school system. It’s in this spirit that we’ll find success in realizing the economic justice Dr. King spoke of.
Dr. King juxtaposes this idea in his “To the Mountaintop” speech, as he retells the story of the Egyptian pharaoh and the way in which the pharaoh maintained control by inciting infighting among the enslaved. He continues on this point by contemplating the ethics involved in another biblical story — that of the Good Samaritan. Dr. King, describing this narrative so concisely, said, “The question is not ‘if I stop to help this man in need, what will happen to me?’ The question is ‘If I do not stop to help this man, what will happen to him.' ” This is very much the same ethics Dr. King articulated in his now famous “Letter From a Birmingham Jail.” Locally, if we endeavor to meet the standard set by Dr. King, and others before him, then this is the attitude with which we must act.
The lessons learned from this famous speech have an application more broad than the plight of the striking sanitation workers of 1968. Today, in Meridian, there is opportunity to apply the same values to the situations we face. As the local businessperson aptly pointed out, there’s economic power in numbers sufficient to remedy much of the problems facing the public school system. Similarly, our desire to reverse our lack of economic opportunity that too many citizens are afflicted by can be met by a concerted effort among local governing authorities. The applicability of this ethics espoused by Dr. King is so wide ranging that we may even find opportunity, as Portland, Oregon has, in mitigating the costs of complying with our $100 million-plus EPA Consent Decree by working together to install and maintain a number of storm water planters, thereby decreasing both our long term water/sewer infrastructure costs and our risk of flooding. There is seemingly no issue too abstract or complex that can’t be dealt with in this manner.
It’s certainly important to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as the great orator and activist he was. Let’s also remember him for his philosophical contributions, using the ethical standards he posited as the metric by which we measure our progress in Meridian.
Weston Lindemann is a city of Meridian councilman, representing Ward 5.
