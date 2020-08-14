GUEST VIEW: Meridian as Arts Center

A few days ago I encountered a friend from childhood, and he wondered aloud how it could be that I had decided return to Meridian – against the backdrop of generations of Queen City natives moving away to chase better opportunities.
The pull of Meridian is a blend of many things for me, a career newspaper journalist turned museum professional.
Some of my best life experiences came here. My father, stepmom and a smattering of other relatives remain in the area; I and my wife relish the chance to see them more often.
The distinctive old houses, downtown landmarks and vast, rolling yards – despite elements of neighborhood blight – serve as an invitation to explore a history-rich town. And I’m struck by the towering trees and hidden ponds, the touches of wilderness, within city limits.
But the precipitating factor in my return, after a lengthy run in New Orleans, is the chance to be part of something big, the emergence of Meridian as a center for the arts.
(Perhaps I should say re-emergence, given legacies of the opera house, the Temple Theater and Meridian Little Theater.)
Combined with other initiatives to diversify the economy and improve schools, the arts hold real potential for brightening the future of Meridian and Lauderdale County.
We’re talking jobs, tourism, tax revenues and student achievement, as well as progress in improving the quality of life for all.
This is about serving our young people and giving them reason to stick around, or to return after college. This is about helping to attract bright professionals from elsewhere.
I’m privileged to fill the role of director of development at the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience, “The MAX,” the state arts museum on Front Street that opened two years ago – with generous support from this community.
There, in the midst of world-class exhibits and engaging programs, I’ll support the efforts of President and CEO Mark Tullos, Board Chair Ann Alexander and many others. All should take advantage of MAX offerings (on-site and online, msarts.org) as we highlight Mississippians’ major impact in the fields of literature, music, theater and the visual arts, not to mention pottery and cooking.
And I’ll be seeking support, in small and bigger forms, as we advance the mission and collaborate with other cultural attractions.
For starters, I’d urge every area resident to simply visit the beautiful MAX facility, if you haven’t already. The museum is clean, uncrowded, respecting all health (and mask) guidelines. It’s a great escape, especially for families, during troubled times.
Planning for the MAX began nearly two decades ago, when the Mississippi Legislature approved Senate Bill 2666, authorizing development of “an educational, entertaining and interactive facility” that would celebrate Mississippi’s contributions to the arts and entertainment. Approval of a local food and beverage tax and other fundraising followed. Big investments and careful design work produced an exciting institution.
The raw material we draw from would be the envy of any museum, anywhere. In music, think of Elvis, Leontyne Price, Jimmy Buffett, B.B. King and, of course, Meridian’s own Jimmie Rodgers and David Ruffin (the Temptations frontman). In writing, William Faulkner, Richard Wright, Eudora Welty, Willie Morris and Tennessee Williams.
And there are giants from other creative fields, one of my favorites being Sambo Mockbee, a renowned architect and artist who grew up across the street from my family on Meridian’s 25th Avenue.
The possibilities are stunning, if we can make the most of this investment, while building on Meridian’s past achievements in the arts.
Meridian roots and art influences fuel my enthusiasm for what the MAX can do. My mother taught theater at Meridian Junior College and my older sister, memorably, filled the lead role of Hellen Keller in the Meridian Little Theater’s rendering of “The Miracle Worker.”
Less memorably, I played the part of Snoopy in a late-‘60s, racially-integrated offering of “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” at Magnolia Junior High. My stepmom has long been an exceptional photographer. And our family was among those represented at those countless Temple Theater dance recitals.
There are lots of memories to enjoy, and now much to do. Join us.
Coleman Warner, Director of Development for the MAX, is a former Times-Picayune writer and editor, and former staff member of The National WWII Museum in New Orleans. He can be reached at coleman@msarts.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.