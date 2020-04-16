This country now faces unparalleled isolation like we have never known as a result of Covid 19. Americans have been driven into their homes with no timeframe on when their lives will return to normal. This pandemic has hit one demographic especially hard: those suffering from substance use disorder. One of the most crucial components for those attempting to recover from substance use disorder is human connection and support, which due to Covid 19 has been virtually eradicated. Those in recovery are dependent upon social connections to help them gain the meaningful assistance necessary to recover from this illness. Those suffering often cannot see what a peer, recovery coach, or sponsor, may be able to point out quite easily in helping with the prevention of substance use. Without this vital human interaction, many will likely throw social distancing and other precautionary measures to the wind in order to obtain their drug of choice, thus putting all of us at risk.
In Mississippi, The state Alcoholic Beverage Control has asked liquor stores limit orders to 100 cases per day. In Palm Beach County Florida, alcohol sales are up more than 200%. Statistics across the country show a minimum of at least 50% increase in alcohol sales across almost all 50 states. We saw a similar situation during Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Desperate people turn to substances to alleviate the depression, loss, and isolation they face during a disaster. The reality is that we really don’t know how bad this problem is going to be -- during Katrina it took approximately six to eight weeks to start seeing the real impact of substance use disorder on this specific community. Some models say that we have not yet seen the devastation that is a result of the isolation and lack of resources due to the fact we are so early into the COVID 19 crisis. Unlike Katrina however, this affects not just one city, but the entire country and ultimately the world. The United States already has a shortage of mental health and substance use disorder services, and this pandemic is sure to exacerbate that at a time when we need to utilize all the resources we can in order to stop the spread of this scourge.
In addition to the pressing issue of isolation, it is crucial to address the issuance of stimulus checks to those with substance use disorder and they spend these funds. People with substance use disorder who do not possess the tools of recovery, and are in the throes of a relapse, are likely to make catastrophic and even lethal errors when spending this money.
However, this same money which may wreak havoc on those who are actively using, is also critical in order to avoid the current housing crisis thrust upon the recovery community. Many individuals new to recovery make the wise decision to stay in what sober homes or other transitional living. Most work in industries that have been deemed nonessential businesses and are now unemployed. This adds injury to insult in what is an already complicated situation for those suffering from substance use disorder who are trying to reintegrate into society while getting sober. This lack of access to safe housing may also contribute to the overdose and death of the especially vulnerable.
In conclusion, we must adapt in our support of those in recovery or many will die. The time is now to creatively implement solutions that provide virtual interventions, access to peers, and treatment services. Those of us who possess the ability to assist in this profound journey must step forward and help those individuals that may otherwise perish as a result of this disease. Covid 19 has been a devastation upon the planet, and we need to make sure that substance use disorder does not compound the problem. Please think about getting involved or volunteering in some capacity to be an advocate for what is still the number one cause of death in America for those under the age of 55, even amongst the presence of a pandemic that has essentially shut down the entire world.
Joshua Horton is an attorney in Palm Beach County at The Joshua S. Horton Law Firm, PA, specializing in Substance Use Disorder Law, and is contracted as the director of public policy for the Hanley Foundation. Horton also has dual degrees including a juris doctor from Ole Miss and founded a non-profit, Southern Recovery Advocacy in Oxford, Mississippi. His work has been recognized nationally and internationally.
