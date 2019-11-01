GUEST VIEW: Head back to the Temple for a show

The afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 10 should be a memorable one at the storied Temple Theater in downtown Meridian.
At 3 p.m., this distinctive building, ranking high among the live-performance and film “palaces” added to the American cultural landscape in the 1920s, will host the Victory Belles singing trio from The National WWII Museum in New Orleans.
What could be more appropriate? Veterans Day weekend, a rousing, joyful batch of World War II-era songs delivered by beautiful singers in ‘40s garb – at a historic venue that was hitting its stride as Meridian did its part in a remarkable wartime home front effort.
The Victory Belles event is significant, in my view, in a number of ways. Meridian is a patriotic place and area residents have demonstrated interest in the mission of the national museum a few hours away down I-59. The Belles show represents institutional outreach of the best kind, paying tribute to military veterans from all eras, as well as to men and women currently assigned to Naval Air Station Meridian or local National Guard units.
WWII veterans will be admitted to the one-hour Temple performance at no charge. No doubt some will leave the theater with traces of a lipstick-kiss on the cheek, stemming from a photo-op with the singers.
I grew up in Meridian and (following a career in newspaper journalism) work at the National WWII Museum. I’ve found the USO club-style Victory Belles show – which has made waves around the country and around the world – to be particularly enjoyable, and have long hoped that it could be brought to my hometown. My father, George Warner Jr., a retired judge and former prosecutor approaching his 90th birthday, is among the Belles’ fans. He and other members of my extended family will be in the crowd on Nov. 10.
But there is another element to the significance of this event: Like the music tribute to Temptations and Motown star David Ruffin (a Meridian area native) just days ago, and a Nov. 26 performance of a Christian ballet company, the Belles performance will help shift public attention back to the Temple Theater.
This is sorely needed, as the Temple, despite herculean efforts by its owner/manager of the last decade, Roger Smith, has lost ground on the civic priority list and needs close attention as plans are made for its future. A variety of individuals – from museum, education, banking, architecture, government and foundation fields – are generously providing time and expertise in evaluating ideas for the best future uses of the Temple.
Clearly, this is no easy task, and there are many competing needs in Meridian. There will be the usual chorus from naysayers, “Oh that’ll never work.” But this strikes me as essential work. It would be a travesty, a giant missed opportunity, if we lost the Temple one day.
It’s not much of a stretch to say that everybody who was anybody in the entertainment world, if they came to Meridian, connects with the Temple’s history. But just as important are the rich personal experiences Meridian residents can recount from all the movies, dance recitals, political speeches, and graduation ceremonies attended at the Temple. Take my younger sister Elizabeth for example: she recalls performing on the Temple’s big stage no less than 16 times as a result of her participation in the local Pat Gray and Mary Alpha schools of dance.
This is not unusual, and such experiences are important to our collective memory, to the grand Meridian narrative. It’s time to once again embrace the Temple.
Coleman Warner is a former Meridian resident. He is director of the President and CEO Emeritus Office at the World War II Museum in New Orleans. He also serves on the board of the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience. Email coleforno1957@gmail.com.
