GUEST VIEW: Field of Economic Development Dreams answer is YES

Responding to The Meridian Star’s front page article and editorial on Aug. 15 and Tommy Williams' guest view article on Sept. 4 about our developed sites and industrial parks:
The batter steps up to the plate, a pitcher releases the ball, and that batter swings. He swings that bat with every intention to hit the ball.
Practice, coaching, equipment, it all goes into that one swing. In response to the previous articles, asking “Will they come?” to our industrial sites, my answer is a resounding yes.
Those of us on team “Jobs” for East Central Mississippi will collectively answer, YES, they will come. I sit with business and community leaders, other elected officials, and we work toward the same end; better jobs. Just as that batter intends to hit the ball, we intend to attract better jobs to East Central Mississippi.
I do not proclaim to know what field we will be on or when it will come, but I assure you that those that are committed to our goal will continue to step up to bat. Yes, the previous articles were correct; the city, county, state, private sector; everyone has invested in this one venture over the span of many years. Millions of dollars all spent in the name of better jobs.
Certainly, there have been missteps but at its core, I see an area that is “all in” for economic development and I implore site selectors and corporate real estate professionals to read this article and come scout our region not only for its rich site ready resources but its eager, ready and trained talent. I see a team that is hungry, a team that understands the stakes, and a team that will hit that ball. Our economic development team consists of people working to find solutions rather than sitting on the sidelines and pointing out problems.
I am proud of the opportunity that is available in Meridian, Mississippi. To companies interested in expanding to a region rich with talent and resources, I offer you the following:
• 2 Federal Opportunity Zones providing appealing tax incentives for developers;
• 1 state of the art performing arts center;
• Site ready industrial property;
• 2 interstate highways;
• 3 U.S. Highways;
• 2 Class I railroads;
• major, regional healthcare options;
• available, trainable workforce;
• 1 children’s museum (opening 4/2021);
• 3,300+ acres of green space for biking, horse riding and fishing;
• 1 world class Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience;
• adaptable workforce development
• a thriving downtown;
• central location in the Southeast
In short, I am not an economic developer, but I am a believer. I cannot tell you the where, when or how it will happen, but it will. I believe the post COVID-19 world will find Meridian extremely attractive.
A lower cost, high quality life city in a centrally located region without a dense population may be appealing to more people than we think.
I believe in Meridian. I love Meridian.
Percy Bland is mayor of the city of Meridian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.