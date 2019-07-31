December 2016 – The City Council chooses to ignore the competitive bid process and advice of the attorney general’s office, buying into rhetoric that LPK Architects should get the Master Plan contract because they are local and this is an emergency.
May 2018 – I began to ask questions about the status of the master plan. I was told via email that I couldn’t see the unfinished plan because of concerns of “collusion and influence by individuals who own property and elected officials.” It was later revealed through emails obtained through public records requests that LPK Architect Bob Luke had been sending the unfinished plan to select downtown property owners with messages like “We are showing some great opportunities for the Village Fair Mall area.”
The entire process has lacked inclusivity. In early 2018, I had to invite myself to the design charette — where more county officials had apparently been invited than city officials. Not long after I began raising questions, there was a community input meeting that featured a PowerPoint presentation almost identical to the “final presentation” we saw last week. A long-time community development professional commented, “This has got to be the least inclusive planning process I’ve ever seen.”
The upside to the planning process taking so long — I’ve had time to learn about what this process should look like, and what the final product should and shouldn’t have in it. Had this plan been completed in six months like it was supposed to have been, I wouldn’t have even been on the City Council yet. Unsure when or if the master plan would ever be presented, I took the time to have discussions with various community development professionals and former planners. I found the reading list for USC’s Urban Planning course and consumed as much information as I could.
A civil engineer volunteered time to review the master plan contract — from which I learned that this was a “Very atypical, sweetheart deal” for LPK. The contract deliverables haven’t been provided 2½ years and one “final presentation” later. The costs have ballooned from $93,500 to $158,199.24. There’s evidence to suggest the county has benefited more directly from this contract — by way of a design for a tennis/soccer complex for the Collinsville area. As previously stated, we also know that select property owners have benefited from what Mr. Luke refers to as “collusion and influence.”
Given the content of last Tuesday’s presentation, and the answer to certain questions posed, this isn’t a plan at all. The vision that was outlined in a lengthy PowerPoint was lacking in many essentials that comprise a master plan. For instance, when asked if there was any impact analysis, or information that demonstrates how the planner arrived at the preferred options listed in the plan, the response was a firm “No. We don’t have any information like that.” A plan, by its’ very definition, is a detailed proposal for doing or achieving something. What we saw during last Tuesday’s presentation was a vision — someone’s imagination for what downtown could look like, but no details on how that could come into being.
The reality is that this was never about creating a plan to be used by the city administration or City Council. As evidenced by the many emails about projects and property that didn’t get a mention in the public presentation, this was always about “Collusion and influence” for the benefit of a select few. That, and LPK has the opportunity to set themselves up for future projects — all on the city taxpayers’ dime. From an engineer to a former planner, and even the layperson commenting on Facebook, It’s clear we haven’t received the master plan we’ve paid for. The good news is, with such overwhelming evidence, we shouldn’t have much trouble winning a lawsuit to get your money back.
Weston Lindemann represents Ward 5 on Meridian City Council.
